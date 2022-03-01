Chris Seise has the tools of an elite SS, but can he overcome health issues?

Welcome to March, when spring training should be getting right into the swing of things. But, uh, no. Not for the moment. In its place, though, we offer our own version of March Madness: Counting down the 31 best prospects in the system, one per day.

To be honest, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to go this deep, but it speaks to the growth of the farm system over the last couple of years. So, away we go:

No. 31: SS Chris Seise

Infielder Chris Seise fields a grounder at shortstop during a Texas Rangers minor league spring camp workout at the team’s training facility on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Surprise, Ariz.

(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)

Age: 23

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215 pounds

B-T: R-R

Who he is: The Rangers’ second of two first-round picks in 2017, No. 29 overall, Seise received a a $2 million signing bonus out of West Orange HS in Winter Park, Fla.. The Rangers received the pick as compensation for Colorado signing Ian Desmond.

Why he’s here: He has all the tools to be an elite shortstop: Above average defense with a strong arm and some real pop at that plate. On a good day, people look at him and see a Carlos Correa comp. So why is he this low on the list? In five professional seasons, he’s had only 369 plate appearances and played in 82 games because of tearing the labrum in each shoulder and then the ACL in his knee. He’s played just 31 games since the start of 2018, none of them above Class A. And his career slash line of .266/.312/.392/.704.

What’s his future? It starts with staying on the field. He’s first got to demonstrate that. Seise will only DH this spring as the Rangers look to carefully handle his knee. But the injuries have done more than rob him of playing time, they’ve kept the Rangers from evaluating him. And time is short. He’s entering his sixth professional season and would be eligible for minor league free agency if he’s not on the 40-man roster by the end of the year. The big question when he’s been on the field is his contact rate. He’s struck out in 29.2% of his career plate appearances, which is poor.

Where he will start ‘22? Extended spring training or Class A Hickory

Find more Rangers coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.