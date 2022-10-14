Christi Cano Spotlight – Oklahoma State University Athletics

Oklahoma State ladies’s golf alumna Christi Cano has achieved nearly the whole lot a golfer may ask for in a enjoying profession. She performed at Oklahoma State from 2000-03, serving to lead the Cowgirls to 3 Big 12 Championships and a trio of appearances on the NCAA Championships. Cano earned All-American Honorable Mention honors in 2002 and, following her profession in Stillwater, performed on the LPGA Tour for 5 years.





Despite all of her successes as a participant, Cano finds a few of her most gratifying moments in her present position, giving again to the sport as the top coach of the lads’s golf group at Texas A&M-San Antonio.



Long earlier than Cano was enjoying among the many world’s elite class of gamers, she was studying the sport from her household in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas.



Cano first began swinging the membership when she was simply two years previous, choosing it up from her three older brothers, who additionally all loved the game. Her household lived just some minutes down the street from a small driving vary and par-3 course, permitting her easy accessibility the study and fall in love with the sport.



Of course, because the youngest sibling, breaking into the household sport got here with its typical razzing.



“With older brothers, there’s like a ‘here’s a club, get out of our way’ kind of thing, you know,” Cano stated. “So, at two, I just kind of started swinging and putting around.”



As Cano acquired older, she started to play in additional aggressive tournaments across the state of Texas.



She particularly remembers her first expertise enjoying on the worldwide stage, enjoying in a Junior World Championship in San Diego across the age of 10. With a high-5 end on the occasion, Cano certified to journey internationally and compete in a match in Japan.



“That was kind of my first big experience, playing there in San Diego and then getting to go over to Japan,” she stated. “So, that was kind of my first taste of international competition.”



In any sport, it’s common for younger athletes to really feel an immense quantity of strain from their mother and father, whether or not to carry out at a excessive degree or comply with a sure profession path.



Cano, nevertheless, by no means felt these burdens from her personal mother and father, John and Ramona. In reality, she credited her mother and father’ ever-lasting assist and constructive reinforcement as a giant motive as to why she continued to fall in love with the sport and compete for thus lengthy.



In her youth, Cano’s mother and father would attend each match she participated in, however discovered the right center-floor of displaying assist whereas additionally not offering any additional strain and permitting her to benefit from the recreation at her personal tempo.



“They were super supportive, which is definitely why I kept playing,” Cano stated. “They have been at each single golf match. In school, clearly, we travelled slightly bit extra, however they nonetheless got here to the Texas ones.



“Even if they couldn’t be there, it was always a phone call before every round. So yeah, they were super supportive and weren’t the type of parents that were shaking their head or stomping their feet while watching when I was having a bad hole or something. That definitely helped me have a lot less pressure, knowing that every round they’d say, ‘Whatever happens, we still love you.'”

Once Cano reached the age to start wanting into school and her recruitment course of, she had her eyes set on one faculty.







“Being from San Antonio, it was always Hook ’em Horns, Hook ’em Horns,” she stated. “I didn’t really know what I was doing, but I thought I wanted to go to (University of Texas) because everybody else wanted to.”







Although Cano discovered a lot of success whereas enjoying in occasions on the American Junior Golf Association and garnering loads of nationwide consideration, she by no means was capable of present her true capacity in entrance of her desired faculty.







“Whenever the UT coach would come around, I would just have the worst hole ever,” she recalled. “I guess I was nervous, and it was a sign that it wasn’t meant to be.”







Fortunately, these circumstances ended up introducing her to JoAnn Heller, who was within the class above Cano and had already dedicated to play at Oklahoma State, whereas paired collectively at one other match.







“She just talked about OSU and how awesome it was,” Cano acknowledged. “It wasn’t really even on my radar, because I didn’t want to go too far away from home. She was like even if you don’t come, just come on a visit at least.”







Heller’s robust phrases have been convincing, as Cano did certainly go to Stillwater shortly after and instantly knew it was the place she needed to be. Among all the advantages of enjoying golf at Oklahoma State, Cano stated it was the group ambiance that basically drew her into this system.







In highschool, Cano primarily performed on her personal, generally dragging her pals alongside to tournaments to get them out of college for a number of days however had by no means really skilled what it was prefer to compete as a part of a program greater than herself.







“For me, I was never really a part of a team in high school… I just felt more at home there, and it was definitely a draw with a smaller, close-knit community,” she stated.

At Oklahoma State, Cano noticed loads of success, each as a group and individually. Cano’s squads captured the Big 12 Championship in three consecutive seasons, incomes a start to the NCAA Championships in every of these years.







That aggressive and uplifting surroundings, together with the helpful and difficult sources supplied by this system, have been instrumental in bettering Cano’s capacity on the course.







“If you don’t get better at Oklahoma State, then you’re probably just lazy, because the facilities and all the resources that the school had for all of the athletes were top of the line,” she stated. “Having Karsten Creek was big, as a result of I’d say that was in all probability the toughest course we performed out of any match.







“So, getting to practice and play out there every single day was going to make you a stronger person, physically and mentally, because it’s a long track getting around that course. Just being a part of such a competitive team, coming from not really having one, was just super encouraging and motivating.”







In 2002, all of Cano’s exhausting work got here to fruition when she etched her title into the Cowgirl report books after being named an Honorable Mention All-American.







At the time, Cano by no means thought an excessive amount of about data or private achievements. Instead, she was primarily centered on simply placing within the hours and being a superb instance for her teammates. Looking again at her enjoying profession, nevertheless, she now realizes what a particular accomplishment it was.







“Walking into the clubhouse at Karsten Creek, they have all of the All-Americans and plaques on the wall,” Cano stated. “It was simply tremendous inspiring to see that, and a reminder that I might be there if I maintain placing within the work. I actually did not take into consideration these awards. I simply did the work and needed to set a superb instance and be a superb teammate.







“When I think about that stuff now, it is kind of overwhelming to me, because I’m like ‘Wow, I really did that.’ It’s pretty cool to say that.”

Following her commencement, Cano continued to construct upon that fierce work ethic and earned membership to the LPGA Tour in 2005.







Some could also be taken again or waver on the thought of taking such a giant leap into skilled golf, however Cano knew it was one thing she needed to do, whatever the finish end result.







“I was going to do everything possible to give myself that opportunity and if I fail, I fail,” she stated. “At least I can say I did it and I’m not going to have any regrets.







“I was fortunate enough to have a couple of mentors that helped me out caddying for me and said, ‘I’m doing this, because I don’t want you to have regrets like me,’ because they were good enough to potentially play professional golf and they didn’t pursue it.”







Cano competed on tour for 5 years, earlier than finally retiring and transferring on along with her profession. Although she did not all the time carry out the way in which she anticipated, Cano has no regrets about her path, particularly when contemplating the as soon as-in-a-lifetime moments and classes she was lucky sufficient to expertise.







“It was four or five years of getting to experience that elite level, and it was tough financially, but I’d do it all over again,” she stated. “I didn’t play to my expectation. Maybe I lost a little bit of confidence down the road, but certainly enjoyed getting to play with the best players in the world.”

After her profession change, Cano was at a little bit of a crossroads. She labored for Alamo City Golf Trail for a number of years earlier than realizing the enterprise aspect of the sport was not for her.







During this time, Cano started to play competitively right here and there once more and in outstanding trend truly certified for the U.S. Women’s Open in 2013, three years after her final season on tour. Coincidentally, the U.S. Women’s Open in 2005 was the place Cano made her first ever LPGA look, coming full circle and deciding to shut the enjoying chapter of her life.







Then, the sunshine bulb clicked, and he or she realized precisely use each her profession curiosity and experience of the sport.







“I always had a passion for teaching, whether that’s golf or in school,” Cano stated.







Thus, Cano determined to get into teaching on the collegiate degree. In 2016, she started her teaching profession on the University of Houston-Victoria as an assistant coach, the place she was quickly promoted to move coach of each the lads’s and girls’s packages.







She served as head coach there till 2020, when the right alternative for her arose.







Following the 2019-2020 educational yr, Texas A&M-San Antonio determined to put in the college’s first six intercollegiate varsity sports activities, together with males’s golf. Subsequently, Cano was supplied the place of head coach.







Ever since she had graduated school, Cano knew she finally needed to return again house to San Antonio to be nearer to her household as soon as once more. She simply hadn’t discovered the fitting alternative to make that occur simply but.







That reality, together with the concept of getting to construct a golf program actually from the bottom up, made the provide not possible to refuse.







“I was wanting certainly to be closer to home, and it was getting bit harder to go back and forth (from Houston-Victoria),” she stated. “I was really close, one way or another, to getting back to San Antonio, so it was certainly perfect timing for me with this opportunity.”







Throughout her profession, Cano has undoubtedly obtained distinctive abilities and experiences enjoying at each the NCAA Division 1 and professional ranges that she has been capable of cross alongside to her present pupil-athletes.







Her data of the sport is with out query, however Cano feels that probably the most gratifying work she has executed, each as participant and coach, comes away from the sport.







Much like her time as a participant at Oklahoma State, Cano will not be laser centered on the accolades or private achievements of the group. Instead, one of the simplest ways for her to provide again to the sport is by serving to the most recent wave of pupil-athletes to develop and study as individuals.







“(The most rewarding part is) Seeing them grow as a person and a golfer, and knowing that I had, hopefully, an impact on that,” she stated. “And, obviously, leading them to graduation, and knowing you had an impact on their journey through college.”







This previous spring, Texas A&M-San Antonio graduated its first ever class of pupil-athletes, together with certainly one of Cano’s males’s golfers. With all of her accolades all through her enjoying profession, Cano finds this to be one of many highlights of her time in golf.







When requested what she is most happy with all through her golf profession, Cano did not pinpoint any particular second or accomplishment. Instead, she felt happy with the very fact she has paved her personal path and achieved each side of the sport she needed to achieve.







“Being able to say that I’ve had my dream job my whole career,” she stated. “I wanted to play in college. I did that. I wanted to play professional golf. I experienced that. I wanted to play in the U.S. Open. I wanted to be a coach, and then, I wanted to be a coach in San Antonio. My ability to work hard and accomplish everything that I’ve put in front of me.”



