Christian Eriksen: Brentford offer midfielder long-term contract and are waiting for his response | Football News

Brentford have provided Christian Eriksen a long-term contract and are actually ready for his reply.
The Bees have been in talks with the Denmark worldwide for a number of weeks about extending his profitable spell in West London.
Eriksen made his return to soccer with them following cardiac arrest final yr by signing a short-term deal from January till the tip of the season.
He’s understood to really feel settled in London once more and comfy on the membership, the place he’s surrounded by fellow Danes together with head coach Thomas Frank.
Nevertheless, Eriksen has mentioned he needs to play within the Champions League once more and has been intrigued by the feedback of Tottenham boss Antonio Conte about probably being welcomed again on the membership.
It’s questionable whether or not Eriksen has but returned to the extent required to get into the Italian’s first VI and Spurs have already made a dedication to Rodrigo Bentancur, who fills the identical place in Conte’s system.
Eriksen would undoubtedly be an asset to the squad however, at 30-years-old and following his ordeal, he needs to play common video games, which Brentford can ship for him.
Different golf equipment have an interest however Brentford hope this and the stable roots he has put down in London will give them the sting within the race.
Evaluation: What place ought to Brentford signal?
One of many tales of the season was Eriksen’s return to skilled soccer. And there was no trying again when he took to the sphere. Brentford picked up extra wins (seven) within the 10 video games he began than within the 28 video games he didn’t begin (six) and their purpose ratio doubled.
Eriksen ranked third within the division for probabilities created and passes into the ultimate third since his first begin on March 5. Whether or not he stays or leaves, Brentford want to search out one other participant who can hyperlink defence and assault.
Eriksen: It has been a tricky yr however I am so happy to be again
Eriksen has mirrored on his journey again to well being nearly a yr on since struggling a cardiac arrest taking part in for Denmark in opposition to Finland at Euro 2020, saying he’s “so happy to be again”.
Denmark educated on Thursday forward of opening their UEFA Nations League marketing campaign in opposition to defending champions France in Paris.
The 30-year-old midfielder has performed two matches for his nation since he joined Premier League facet Brentford on the finish of January, scoring in each in opposition to the Netherlands and Serbia whereas serving to the Bees to sturdy a end.
“I feel the primary miracle began once they saved me on the pitch, that’s the first thought,” he mentioned. “After, clearly there was a variety of communication with the medical doctors, getting checked on the hospital, and getting the all-clear to be again taking part in soccer.
“The primary thought was after all to be again to a traditional life, to be a dad, to be a boyfriend, to be a household man, after which secondly the soccer got here. Fortunately the medical doctors did not say or see something that may stop me from going again and being absolutely match to play once more.
“That has been a journey however such as you mentioned it has been a yr, it has been powerful however it’s a pleasant yr to be again and taking part in soccer once more. It is one thing I wished to do after I might, so I’m happy to be again.”
