Christian Eriksen recalled for Denmark squad for first time since cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen has been recalled to the Denmark squad forward of their matches with Netherlands and Serbia.
It’s the first time the Brentford midfielder has been named within the nationwide squad after struggling a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener towards Finland final June.
Eriksen, 30, has impressed at Premier League aspect Brentford after signing for the membership on a free switch in January, having left Inter Milan in December.
Since becoming a member of Brentford, he has performed thrice, and supplied an help of their 2-Zero win over Burnley on Saturday.
“For me [signing Eriksen] was not a chance,” Brentford supervisor Thomas Frank stated on the weekend. “I used to be satisfied he might assist us and that he may very well be the most effective signing ever for Brentford.
“It was not an harm, it was a coronary heart situation. So he would not have misplaced any velocity or something. There is a psychological situation however when he determined he wished to play that was it.”
