Christian Kirk signing with Jaguars: Former Cardinals receiver lands monster four-year deal, per report

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the NFL’s authorized tampering interval with loads of funds, they usually haven’t been shy about spending them. After reportedly touchdown offensive guard Brandon Scherff, defensive sort out Foley Fatukasi and linebacker Foye Oluokun, the Jaguars have agreed to phrases with former Arizona Cardinals vast receiver Christian Kirk on a four-year deal price as much as $84 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is reportedly price $72 million ($18M yearly) with a max of $84 million. This implies Kirk is now within the high 10 of highest-paid receivers with regards to AAV, but when he is ready to juice the Jags for the complete $84 million, that may make Kirk the third-highest-paid receiver within the NFL, per Over The Cap. That $21 million per yr would rank third behind DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will probably be joyful about this addition, as Kirk caught a career-high 77 passes for 982 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2021. Simply 25, Kirk will step in as an instantaneous starter who can play each exterior and within the slot. Jacksonville went out and signed Marvin Jones Jr. final offseason, and now it has one other new weapon who will assist expedite Lawrence’s improvement.

Kirk was chosen by the Cardinals within the second spherical of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. Even with the Cardinals possessing a number of gifted weapons, Kirk discovered methods to face out when given the chance. In 56 profession video games, he has caught 236 passes for two,902 yards and 17 touchdowns.

One other fascinating aspect of this reported addition has to do with a special receiver tied to the Jaguars. D.J. Chark is a free agent, and one has to surprise if this newest transfer means he will probably be enjoying elsewhere in 2022.