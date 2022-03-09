Christopher Wallace Estate partners with OneOf to release Notorious B.I.G NFTs

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives

In honor of late rapper Christopher Wallace, better known as Biggie Smalls, OneOf, the Green Web3 company built for music, sports and lifestyle will release limited-edition Notorious B.I.G. NFTs.

According to the press release, a portion of the proceeds from the NFTs, inspired by iconic rapper Biggie Smalls’ legendary hip hop career, will go to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation Inc., to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his passing.

“We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music,” said the Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, Voletta Wallace.

OneOf has recently announced major partnerships with The Recording Academy to celebrate the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, as well as with Warner Music Group. OneOf’s recent Whitney Houston Collection made headlines when a never-before-heard Whitney Houston song made when she was 17 was sold at auction on OneOf for $1 million.

“We’re honored to work with The Christopher Wallace Estate to celebrate the incredible legacy of Biggie Smalls,” said OneOf COO & Co-Founder Josh James. “Using NFT technology, Biggie’s legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain, to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come.”

