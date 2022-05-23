CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 5/24

Memorial Day
In honor of our fallen heroes this Memorial Day, we say THANK YOU. May these heroes always be remembered for their contribution in making our nation free.
“Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” –John 15.13
Memorial Day Safety
Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the summer season. Many will take their first dip in the lake or pool, have their first cookout, or take a long weekend road trip.
Unfortunately, Memorial Day weekend can be one of the busiest weekends for our Emergency Department. Nobody’s holiday plans include a trip to the hospital, so keep an eye out for potential safety hazards so you can have a safe and fun holiday weekend:
1. Stay Hydrated and Drink Responsibly:
-While our weekend is looking to have milder temperatures, most people don’t notice how fast they can dehydrate with outdoor activities such as biking, running or swimming. It’s important to make sure you’re keeping up with your water intake.
-Drink alcohol in moderation, and do not drive a car, boat, ATV, or any other heavy machinery after ANY alcohol consumption. Make a plan for a designated driver ahead of time and stick to the plan.
2. Avoid Burns from Grills and Fires:
-Make sure the grill has been thoroughly cleaned
-Don’t wear any lose clothing when you’re cooking
-Never light your grill or fire with lighter fluid, and make sure your propane is turned off and coals are completely out when you’re finished
-If a fire does get out of control and you don’t have a fire extinguisher, call 911 right away. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself.
3. Prevent Drownings:
-Try appointing someone as lifeguard rather than assuming one of your partygoers is keeping an eye on swimmers.
-Never leave a child unattended around water.
-Make sure younger children are within an arm’s reach in the pool.
-Never drink alcohol while swimming or supervising swimmers.
-Have children wear life jackets at all times while boating
4. Drive Safely
-Buckle Up! Make sure you have all the appropriate car seats and that they are installed correctly. A whopping 50% of passenger vehicle fatalities are unrestrained.
-Prepare before you go: Before you hit the road, make sure your car is safe to drive.
-Drive distraction free: put your phone away until you reach your destination.
-Slow Down. Speeding is the number one factor in 25% of all traffic fatalities.
-Designate a sober driver or arrange alternate transportation if you will be consuming alcohol.
*Disclaimer: These tips are not official medical advice. In Case of Emergency, call 911.
Inpatient Hemodialysis Now Available
We are now offering inpatient hemodialysis for patients who are battling End-Stage Renal Disease while in inpatient status. This is an effort to keep patients and their families in the community by avoiding being transferred out for their hemodialysis needs. We are excited to be able to offer this service. Registered Nurses Dana Ingram and Brigitte Zeigler are leading this effort.
For questions about the CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs Inpatient Dialysis Program please contact Dana Ingram at 903-438-4409 or [email protected]
COVID Vaccine Clinics
Net Health offers Pediatric and Adult COVID vaccines at 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. Net Health will provide vaccines from10am until 3pm daily every four weeks as listed: May 31 – June 3, June 27 – July 1, July 25-29, August 22 – 26, September 19 – 23, and October 17 – 21. No appointment is necessary.
Contributed by Jennifer Heitman