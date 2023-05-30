CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News For 5.29.23





Sulphur Springs, Texas, May 29, 2023

–

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital –

Sulphur

Springs

has ONE challenge:

To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.



Designer Handbag Bingo



The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation has scheduled their Designer Handbag Bingo tournament for Thursday, August 3. Sponsorships and reserved tables for 8 are to be had now, and person tickets will likely be to be had on July 1. Last 12 months, this tournament offered out in document time. Those who’re making plans to wait must make their reservations once imaginable.



This tournament is a fundraiser for the Foundation. Proceeds are used in the neighborhood to beef up healthcare.



Sponsorships are on sale now at handbagbingo23.givesmart.com. Or e mail [email protected] or name 903-438-4799 for a sponsorship shape or extra information.



Daisy Award



CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System began the DAISY program in early 2011. The award is gifted quarterly to the ONE absolute best nomination, as selected through a panel of direct care nurses from every of our seven websites. All nominations are blinded, so nobody is aware of who has been nominated till after the winner is selected.



The award recipient for this quarter is Deven Wrigley Smith, in our OB division. Congratulations!



Digestive Care



At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we provide probably the most newest remedy choices for sufferers with gastrointestinal problems. Our extremely educated workforce, led through gastroenterologist Dr. Umair Sohail, supplies screening, analysis and complicated remedies for quite a lot of complicated digestive problems together with: colonoscopy and colon most cancers screening, heartburn and reflux, belly ache, nausea and ulcers, bowel problems, gallstones and pancreatitis. If you wish to agenda an appointment with our CHRISTUS GI workforce, communicate for your number one care doctor a few referral.



June Blood Drives



Carter BloodCare Bus will likely be on CHRISTUS campus in entrance of our 113 Airport Rd Building for blood donations on 3 other days in June: Friday, June 2, from 9am to 2pm, Saturday, June 3, from 9am to 1pm, and Wednesday, June 7, from 9am to 2pm. You would possibly drop in, or agenda an appointment at 1-800-366-2834 or on-line at

https://linkmix.co/16387932

.

