Chukwuma Okorafor re-signing with Steelers despite interest from other teams, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first huge transfer on the offensive line was the re-signing of veteran sort out Chukwuma Okorafor. Okorafor is staying in Pittsburgh regardless of receiving curiosity from different golf equipment, in line with NFL Community. ESPN says it is a three-year deal price $29.25 million, together with $20.5 million within the first two years.

One in all Pittsburgh’s two third-round picks within the 2018 NFL Draft (the opposite being quarterback Mason Rudolph), Okorafor began in 35 regular-season video games and two playoff video games throughout his first 4 seasons with the Steelers. He made 31 begins over the previous two years whereas changing Matt Feiler (who signed with the Chargers final offseason) and Zach Banner, who spent many of the 2021 season persevering with to work his method again from a knee harm that he sustained in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Together with Okorafor, the Steelers’ beginning offensive line included two rookies in left sort out Dan Moore Jr. and Kendrick Inexperienced, who was switched from heart to protect late within the season. The beginning lineup additionally consisted of proper guard Trai Turner, who was signed late within the 2021 offseason following David DeCastro’s abrupt retirement. Turner is slated to enter free company on March 16.

The Steelers’ offensive line was the middle of intense criticism for a lot of the 2021 season. Whereas they by no means developed right into a top-tier unit, the road confirmed indicators of progress because the season progressed. They made sufficient holes to assist Najee Harris end fourth within the NFL with 1,200 speeding yards. The unit did sufficient to maintain Ben Roethlisberger comparatively wholesome for his remaining season, which included a shock playoff berth after a 1-Three begin.

Pittsburgh is anticipated so as to add extra items to its offensive line — throughout free company in addition to through the draft — over the subsequent two months. Bringing Okorafor again into the fold was step one.