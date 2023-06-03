Churchill Downs moves meet after 12 horse deaths

Churchill Downs has suspended racing operations and moved the rest of its spring meet to Ellis Park to habits a radical assessment of protection and floor protocols based on 12 horse fatalities prior to now month on the house of the Kentucky Derby.

No unmarried issue has been recognized as a possible purpose for the fatalities or trend detected, in line with a unlock, however the determination used to be made to relocate the meet (*12*) Racing will proceed at Churchill Downs thru Sunday sooner than moving to the CDI-owned racing and gaming facility in Henderson, Kentucky.

Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen mentioned, “What has happened at our track is deeply upsetting and absolutely unacceptable….We need to take more time to conduct a top-to-bottom review of all of the details and circumstances so that we can further strengthen our surface, safety, and integrity protocols.”

Ellis Park’s meet used to be at first scheduled to begin July 7 and run thru Aug. 27, however it is going to now increase with Friday’s announcement. Ellis Park will resume racing on June 10.

The transfer comes an afternoon after observe superintendent Dennis Moore performed a 2d impartial research of Churchill Downs’ racing and coaching surfaces as a part of an emergency summit referred to as this week through the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) with the observe and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The head of the federally created oversight company recommended forward of the summit that it would counsel pausing the meet and that Churchill Downs would settle for that advice. Churchill Downs’ unlock mentioned that professional checking out raised no issues and concluded that the skin used to be in step with the observe’s prior measurements.

Even so, it selected to relocate “in alignment” with HISA’s advice to droop the meet to permit extra time for added investigation. “We appreciate their thoughtfulness and cooperation through these challenging moments,” HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus mentioned in a remark. “We will continue to seek answers and work with everyone involved to ensure that horses are running safely at Churchill Downs again in the near future.”

Churchill Downs CEO Carstanjen insisted that relocating the rest of the spring meet to Ellis Park would take care of the business ecosystem with minor disruption. He additionally mentioned he used to be thankful to Kentucky horsemen for his or her enhance as they paintings to seek out solutions.

Rick Hiles, the president of Kentucky Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, wondered the transfer, particularly since there’s no conclusive proof that Churchill Downs’ floor is the issue.

“We all want to find solutions that will improve safety for horses,” Hiles mentioned in a remark. “However, we need to discuss allowing trainers and veterinarians to use therapeutic medications that greatly lessen the risk of breakdowns. Drastic steps, such as relocating an active race meet, should only be considered when it is certain to make a difference.”

The newest construction comes an afternoon after Churchill Downs and HISA each and every applied protection and function requirements to handle the spate of deaths. HISA will habits further post-entry screening of horses to spot the ones at higher chance for harm. Its Integrity and Welfare Unit additionally will acquire blood and hair samples for all fatalities to be used whilst investigating a purpose.