Cinemark reaches profitability amid omicron for first time since pandemic began

Are film theaters lastly seeing the sunshine on the finish of the darkish pandemic tunnel?

Within the remaining fiscal quarter of 2021, Plano-based Cinemark reached profitability for the first time since the pandemic began regardless of circulation of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

“The theatrical exhibition business, and our firm, made big strides recovering from the continuing results of the pandemic all through 2021, culminating in an distinctive fourth quarter,” Cinemark president and CEO Sean Gamble mentioned in a press release.

The corporate posted a quarterly revenue of $5.7 million for the three-month interval ending December 31, 2021. That’s a welcome determine for an organization that noticed a lack of $239 million over the identical interval the yr earlier than.

Over the quarter, the theater operator noticed 48 million attendees at its greater than 500 theaters worldwide. It operates 321 theaters within the U.S.

Gamble mentioned the corporate is “extremely inspired by current favorable developments within the state of the virus, authorities restrictions and related shopper sentiment relating to moviegoing.” Gamble succeeded Mark Zoradi as CEO firstly of 2022. Zoradi had supposed to retire from the chief govt position earlier, however the firm mentioned he stayed on longer to help by means of the pandemic.

Cinemark attributed curiosity in moviegoing during the last quarter to the discharge of the “extremely profitable” Spiderman: No Approach Residence. The corporate’s chief monetary officer, Melissa Thomas, instructed analysts that Cinemark expects to take successful at first of 2022 resulting from a lightweight lineup of movie releases.

Analysts mentioned its bounceback was made attainable by a wholesome stability sheet that included little debt and loads of money. Over the rest of the yr, analysts anticipate an uneven restoration however see upside within the firm’s low ticket costs relative to friends, even with the elevated costs already in place.

Cinemark has raised the worth of its tickets 12.5% during the last yr, it mentioned. In 2022 ticket costs might improve or lower as the corporate appears at extra dynamic pricing fashions, the CFO mentioned.

There’s additionally normal optimism across the future viability of the movie show enterprise. At first of the pandemic, film studios struck offers to skip unique theatrical releases and stream new movies the identical day they seem in theaters. That technique has wound down during the last yr, and each Cinemark and analysts mentioned that studios like Warner Bros. and Sony are displaying help for a 45-day unique window to indicate new movies in theaters, which is sweet information for the business.