Cities with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma

Stacker compiled a listing of towns with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma the use of knowledge from Zillow. Cities are ranked through the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2023. The charts in this tale had been created mechanically the use of Matplotlib. The most expensive town on the checklist has an ordinary house worth of $622,361, which is 348% upper than the state moderate of $183,733.

Metros with the most towns in the most sensible 30 in Oklahoma

#1. Oklahoma City, OK: 14

#2. Tulsa, OK: 8

#3. Ada, OK: 1

#3. Ardmore, OK: 1

#3. Durant, OK: 1

#3. Lawton, OK: 1

#3. Miami, OK: 1

Read on to look which towns made the checklist.

