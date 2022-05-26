()CitizensforJudicialFairnessLaunches$500,000#ChangeTheChanceryCampaignUrgingGovernorCarneytoAppointBlackJusticetoChanceryCourtinDoverRallyledbyRevAlSharpton|Pressreleases

()CitizensforJudicialFairnessLaunches$500,000#ChangeTheChanceryCampaignUrgingGovernorCarneytoAppointBlackJusticetoChanceryCourtinDoverRallyledbyRevAlSharpton RevAlSharpton:LackofDiversityonChanceryCourtis“unfair,unjust,andanembarrassmenttothefirststateofthiscountry.”
(BlackPRWire)DOVER,Del.–(BUSINESSWIRE)–Yesterday,CitizensforJudicialFairness(formerlyCitizensforaPro-BusinessDelaware)hostedarallyalongsideReverendAlSharpton,PastorBlaineHackett,policereformactivistandsisterofJeremyMcDoleKeandraRay,anddozensofgrassrootssupportersurgingGovernorCarneytoreplaceoutgoingChanceryCourtChancellorSlightswithaBlackjudge.
SaidReverendAlSharpton,“WhenyoulookatthedisproportionatepopulationofBlackcitizenswithinthisstateandlookattheall-whiteChanceryCourt,it’sliketheRockyMountains–thehigherupyouget,thewhiteritgets.Itisunfair,itisunjust,anditisanembarrassmenttothefirststateofthiscountry.IwantedtojoinPastorHackettandthisgroupofactivistsaswecontinuethisdrivetocallonGovernorCarney.Dotherightthing.We’renotaskingforafavorortoken,we’reaskingtostoptheunfairness,andstopthelackofbalanceinthiscourt,inthisstateofDelaware.”
SaidPastorofSt.JohnAfricanMethodistChurch,Inc.,BlaineHackett,“IfGovernorCarneyandthelegislatureofDelawareareseriousaboutdiversityandinclusion,thisappointmentcouldbethebeginningofanewparadigmofreformthatcouldnotonlychangeourstatebutthenation.Itcouldalsobeagreatstartinbridgingthegapsofdisparityinthejudicialreform,policereform,prisonreform,nottomentionsocial,economic,racial,andpoliticalinjusticesthatalsocorruptourstate.SoGovernorCarney,westronglyurgeyoutofindandappointanAfricanAmericantothisseat.”
“WhenIstarteddoingresearchabouttheChanceryCourt,thefirstthingInoticedwasthattherewerenoAfricanAmericansorbrownpeopleintheChanceryCourt,”saidpolicereformactivistKeandraRay.“Thatisastatementforourchildren,formychildren.Iftheycanlookatoneofourhighestcourtsinthenation,andseepeopletherethatlooklikeus,thatwillallowthemtothinkofthethingstheycanbewhentheygrowup.SoitisimportanttohavediversityintheChanceryCourt.Itisimportantanditonlymakessense,it’s2022.Idon’tunderstandwhyweareheretodaydemandingthisfromourGovernor.Weneeddiversityinthiscrookedsystem.”
Aspartoftherally,CitizensforJudicialFairnessannounceda$500,000+paidmediacampaignto#ChangeTheChancerythroughincreasedequityanddiversity.ThecampaignwillincludeTV,radio,print,digital,andnewsletteradvertisementstogenerateattentionandurgencyaroundthecourt’sfailuresofdiversity.
SaidCitizensforJudicialFairnessCampaignManagerChrisCoffey,“In230years,therehasbeenjustoneBlackjusticeonDelaware’sCourtofChancery,thelargestbusinesscourtinthecountry.That’sunacceptable.We’regratefultoReverendSharpton,PastorHackett,andKeandraRayforjoiningusinthiscrucialmissiontochangethiscourtandthisstateforthebetter.GovernorCarney,it’stimetostopjusttalkingaboutdiversityandstartusingyourpowertodosomethingaboutit–it’stimeforaBlackjusticetobreakuptheall-whiteChanceryCourt.”
CitizensforJudicialFairness(formerlyCitizensforaPro-BusinessDelaware)isagrassrootsadvocacyorganizationfightingfortransparency,equity,andaccountabilityinstatejudiciariesacrossAmerica.FoundedbyemployeesofTransPerfectGlobalin2016tofighttheDelawareChanceryCourt’sunprecedentedforcedsaleofTransPerfect,thegrouphassincegrowntoover5,000membersnationwide.CJFleveragesgrassrootspressure,strategicpartnerships,andpoliticaladvocacytocampaignforcommon-sensesolutionstoincreasetransparencyandequityincourtsystemsacrossthecountry.TolearnmoreaboutCJF,visitCitizensForJudicialFairness.org