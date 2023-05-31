City leaders, community celebrate Memorial Park Cemetery dedication

TAMPA, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, state and town leaders collected with community contributors at Memorial Park Cemetery to commemorate its a centesimal dedication of the African American WWII monument.

The tournament follows the hot choice by means of town officers to buy the cemetery for $100,000, a transfer that has been welcomed by means of many households who’ve been curious about its long run.

“I am so excited,” exclaimed Norene Copeland-Miller, whose grandfather, an African American WWII veteran, is buried there, at the side of 800 different veterans. “This is an amazing day.”

Her cousin, Choice Miller, echoed her sentiments, pronouncing, “I’m glad that the city did the right thing and saved the cemetery.”

The town defined that Memorial Park Cemetery have been privately owned for a century however was deserted after its proprietor died in 2019. The town started doing upkeep paintings on the belongings, together with mowing and tree-trimming, and put a lien on it to hide the ones preliminary prices. The town’s lawyers then set the valuables for a foreclosures public sale with the intent of taking possession of Memorial Park from the past due proprietor’s heirs, who didn’t need it. However, the town was once outbid on the public sale.

Finally, on Thursday, the Tampa City Council voted unanimously to shop for the valuables from an investor for $100,000.

“Hopefully, we have some community organizations that are willing to step up to the charge, maybe even a collaborative group of organizations and churches, to now pay homage as well as take care of it so that it’s not costing the taxpayers money year after year over the long term,” stated Council Member Gwendolyn Henderson.

Organizers at the moment are operating to get a historic marker positioned inside the cemetery. In addition, Copeland-Miller want to see the MLK Blvd. segment of the cemetery fenced in and feature more recent indicators put in.