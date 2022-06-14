City of Miami to host no-questions-asked gun buyback event in support of Ukraine

MIAMI – The City of Miami has introduced that their police division will probably be internet hosting a no-questions-asked gun buyback event “in an effort to support Ukraine and take guns off the streets.”

City officers stated these turning in their firearms will obtain reward playing cards.

• Firearm – $50.00 reward card.

• Shotgun or Rifle – $100.00 reward card.

• High Powered Rifle (.223 Caliber, AR-15, AK-47) – $150.00 reward card

Officials stated all firearms ought to be unloaded and transported in a safe carrying case.

The event will probably be held this Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive.