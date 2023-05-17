City of Orange Police investigate fatal overnight stabbing

Authorities in Orange, Texas are these days investigating a murder that happened overnight. The sufferer has been known as Aaron Ray, a 29-year-old resident of Orange.

Officers had been referred to as to a house within the 800 block of Burton Ave within the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to experiences of a stabbing. Upon arrival, legislation enforcement came upon Ray’s frame within the house with a stab wound within the higher left facet of his chest.

An post-mortem is about to be carried out by way of the Orange County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Judge Rodney Price. While detectives have interviewed a number of witnesses, together with a suspect who’s these days cooperating with government, no cause or different information concerning the case has been launched as but.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will be able to supply updates as we obtain extra showed information.

If you have got any information that can help the investigation, please touch Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 833-TIPS (8477). You may additionally publish an nameless tip by the use of the P3Tips App, that may be downloaded to your cell tool.

We inspire somebody with information in this case to return ahead, as you can be eligible for a money praise of as much as $1000.

