City of Tampa working to finalize deal with owner of Memorial Park Cemetery

The City of Tampa is within the procedure of finalizing a deal to acquire the valuables that properties Memorial Park Cemetery, in accordance to a contemporary announcement. While negotiations are nonetheless underway and no additional main points were launched, this cemetery is the most important section of East Tampa’s Black historical past, that includes 1000’s of graves, together with the ones of virtually 800 veterans.

To resolve the worth of the 20-acre belongings, the town has employed an unbiased appraiser. However, a town legitimate has reported that the town and the brand new owner have vital disagreements in regards to the price of the land.

The belongings used to be set for foreclosures when the former owner, who had passed on to the great beyond 3 years prior, used to be not able to deal with it. The City of Tampa took over the upkeep and put a lien at the belongings to duvet the prices, hoping to acquire it at an public sale. However, the valuables used to be in the long run outbid by means of a identified belongings flipper.

Memorial Park Cemetery is a treasured and culturally vital landmark in East Tampa, and its long term is recently unsure. Nevertheless, the town and the brand new owner are actively working to succeed in a mutually recommended settlement.

RELATED:

