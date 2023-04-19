Clara Luper Legacy Committee Celebrates 100th Birthday Unity in the Community

In celebration of Clara Luper’s 100th Birthday, a Unity in the Community initiative that calls to stand in solidarity, is being held Wednesday, May 3rd, from 9am- 11am at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Participantsof all ages are welcome and encouraged to dress in traditional and cultural attire. Community organizations will share resources and programming dedicated to celebrating Clara Luper.

This initiative hosted by the Clara Luper Legacy Committee is to commemorate the birthday year of Clara Luper, civil rights activist and local schoolteacher who started a non-violent sit-in movement with a group of thirteen students at the Katz Drug Store lunch counter in Oklahoma City in August 1958. Luper was known for her fight against racism in Oklahoma.

Clara Luper’s impact has been and is still prominently influencing the nation. We celebrate her legacy and the equitable work she is continuing to inspire.

We are excited and honored for you to join us in celebrating the life, legacy, and 100th birthday of Clara Luper!

If you are interested in hosting a Community Table, please click the following link. https://forms.office.com/r/kVcLkDz1x9

If you want to get your school/business/organization represented during the Unity Roll Call, please click the following link https://forms.office.com/r/rYwU4BGqBK