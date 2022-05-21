ClassfornewbusinessownerssetforMonday|News,Sports,Jobs

Business

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
ASmartStartclass,partoftheIGNITEentrepreneurialseries,willbeheldMonday.

Theclassfornewbusinessesorpeoplethinkingaboutstartingtheirownbusinesswillbeginat3p.m.intheIowaWorksbuildingatIowaCentralCommunityCollege.Walk-insarewelcome.

ItisafreeclassofferedbythelocalSmallBusinessDevelopmentCenter.

BrookBoehmier,thenorthIowaregionaldirectorfortheSmallBusinessDevelopmentCenter,willhostthesession.

Theclasswillincludeinformationonstartingabusiness,whatittakestosucceed,whybusinessesfail,identifyingcustomersandmarket,sourcesoffinancinganddeterminingstartupneeds.




