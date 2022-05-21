ClassfornewbusinessownerssetforMonday|News,Sports,Jobs

ASmartStartclass,partoftheIGNITEentrepreneurialseries,willbeheldMonday.
Theclassfornewbusinessesorpeoplethinkingaboutstartingtheirownbusinesswillbeginat3p.m.intheIowaWorksbuildingatIowaCentralCommunityCollege.Walk-insarewelcome.
ItisafreeclassofferedbythelocalSmallBusinessDevelopmentCenter.
BrookBoehmier,thenorthIowaregionaldirectorfortheSmallBusinessDevelopmentCenter,willhostthesession.
Theclasswillincludeinformationonstartingabusiness,whatittakestosucceed,whybusinessesfail,identifyingcustomersandmarket,sourcesoffinancinganddeterminingstartupneeds.
