Clearwater Dunkin Donuts employee accused of shooting customer after argument

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An employee of a Dunkin Donuts in Clearwater is dealing with fees after police stated he shot a customer after an argument on Monday night time.

According to police, the suspect, Khalil Abdul Shakur Shaheed, 22, shot on the sufferer thrice within the car parking zone round 6 p.m.

Police stated the sufferer, a 38-year-old guy from Clearwater, was once hit two times within the leg and brought to a neighborhood health center. Police stated he’s these days in severe however solid situation.

According to police, the shooting happened after an argument throughout the retailer. Police stated the sufferer was once making an attempt to shop for ice cream for his female friend and two youngsters.

After the argument, which police have no longer launched information about, the sufferer and his circle of relatives disregarded of the entrance door. Police stated Shaheed then disregarded the again door and faced the sufferer within the car parking zone.

The argument endured, police stated, and Shaheed pulled a gun from his waistband and fired.

Shaheed is charged with irritated battery with a dangerous weapon and wearing a hid firearm. He was once booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Monday evening.