Clearwater toddler diagnosed with a rare skin condition

A rare skin abnormality has been diagnosed in a toddler from Clearwater, Florida. The folks of James McCallum mentioned that docs struggled to diagnose their son after noticing the abnormality on his again when he used to be born virtually two years in the past. It used to be most effective when James used to be tested in Orlando that he won a prognosis of big congenital melanocytic nevus, a gene mutation that will increase the possibilities of growing melanoma.

Kaitlyn McCallum described the condition as a “skin abnormality” brought about via a gene mutation that can lead to massive patches or small birthmarks any place at the frame. “Some people have one large one with a lot of little ones. Some have just a lot of little ones,” she defined. James required a biopsy and two MRIs to test for any inner expansion, however the scans got here again transparent. The toddler has already gone through 5 surgical procedures, with any other scheduled for June, and he’ll want annual skin check-ups.

Despite the clinical demanding situations, James remains to be a vibrant mild for his circle of relatives. “He is so playful and happy,” mentioned Kaitlyn. “Kids are so resilient, but this one is just unstoppable.” The McCallum circle of relatives hopes that sharing their tale will carry consciousness of big congenital melanocytic nevus and be offering enhance to others dealing with the condition. “There’s people out there across the world, and just to have that feeling, you’re not alone,” mentioned Kaitlyn.