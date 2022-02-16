Clement Noel wins men’s slalom gold with dynamite second run

The men’s slalom competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic was advertised as one of the most wide-open events of the Games, but in the end, the best in the world emerged to top the podium.

France’s Clement Noel won the competition with a total time of 1:44.09, which included the fastest second run of the field. Noel’s electrifying skiing in the second half of the event helped erase a deficit of 0.38 that he accumulated behind Austria’s Johannes Strolz in the first run.

Noel, 24, has been the most consistent men’s slalom skier in the world over the last four seasons, winning nine times on the World Cup tour and finishing as the season runner-up each of the past three years. He came within 0.04 of the podium in his Olympic debut in 2018, but wound up in fourth.

He is the first Frenchman to win an Olympic medal in slalom in two decades.