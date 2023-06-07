Clemson football recruiting: Five-star WR Bryant Wesco latest in a scorching run of commitments for Tigers

Clemson has added a five-star huge receiver and top-10 total recruit to their crew. Bryant Wesco dedicated to Clemson after bearing in mind LSU, Oklahoma, TCU, and USC, amongst different gives. 247Sports ranks Wesco as a five-star prospect and height recruit in Texas for the 2024 cycle. Wesco spoke extremely of the Clemson crew, telling 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, “I love everything [about Clemson]. The highlight of the visit for me was getting to spend time with the players and staff, playing games with all of them, and getting to know them.”

Wesco is the latest recruit to decide to Clemson, following Sammy Brown, the top-ranked LB in the country for the 2024 cycle, and four-star huge receiver TJ Moore, who dedicated on Monday and Tuesday morning, respectively. Clemson’s fresh recruiting sizzling streak has boosted them as much as No. 8 in 247Sports’ crew recruiting scores for the 2024 cycle, leaping forward of Tennessee and ACC rival Florida State.

Clemson hopes those new additions will lend a hand them go back to the College Football Playoff after lacking out in 2020. The Tigers gained nationwide titles throughout the 2016 and 2018 seasons and are hungry for any other. Head trainer Dabo Swinney made a vital rent this yr via including Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks trainer. Riley maximum lately helped revitalize the TCU offense en path to a College Football Playoff National Championship look.