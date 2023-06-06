Clemson football recruiting: Four-star WR TJ Moore commits as Tigers join top 10 in 2024 class rankings

Clemson is having an excellent run at the recruiting entrance, as it lately secured a dedication from four-star broad receiver TJ Moore. This marks the second one participant to join the workforce in the previous 24 hours, as the No. 1 linebacker in the country and five-star recruit Sammy Brown dedicated to the Clemson workforce an afternoon prior. These two marquee additions have lifted Clemson seven spots upper to the No. 10 place in the newest 247Sports 2024 class rankings, putting them one spot above their in-state rival, South Carolina.

Moore took an professional discuss with to Clemson on June 2-4 and used to be completely inspired via what he noticed. “I loved getting to hang out with them and doing activities with future teammates,” mentioned Moore in an interview with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. “They have put plenty of people into the league with the receipts, plenty of love, everyone graduates.”

Based in Tampa Catholic High School in Florida, Moore is rated via 247Sports as the 83rd-best prospect in the rustic and the Fifteenth-best broad receiver. Choosing Clemson over Florida, Moore is the workforce’s first broad receiver recruit for the 2024 class and the tenth prospect total. As according to Andrew Ivins, the director of scouting, Moore is deemed to have super doable and explosive dispositions as a path runner, as obvious from his junior spotlight reel the place he had 42 catches for 1,021 yards and 13 touchdowns.