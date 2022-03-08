Clemson vs. NC State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing

NC State @ Clemson

Regular Season Records: NC State 11-20; Clemson 16-15

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack and the Clemson Tigers are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Barclays Center in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Clemson should still be riding high after a victory, while the Wolfpack will be looking to right the ship.

NC State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 89-76 to the Florida State Seminoles. A silver lining for NC State was the play of guard Terquavion Smith, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points.

Meanwhile, Clemson narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Virginia Tech Hokies 63-59. Four players on Clemson scored in the double digits: forward PJ Hall (12), guard Alex Hemenway (11), guard Al-Amir Dawes (10), and guard David Collins (10).

When the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, the Wolfpack were in the race but had to settle for second with a 70-65 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Clemson have won six out of their last 11 games against NC State.