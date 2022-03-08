Who’s Playing
NC State @ Clemson
Regular Season Records: NC State 11-20; Clemson 16-15
What to Know
The NC State Wolfpack and the Clemson Tigers are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Barclays Center in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Clemson should still be riding high after a victory, while the Wolfpack will be looking to right the ship.
NC State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 89-76 to the Florida State Seminoles. A silver lining for NC State was the play of guard Terquavion Smith, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points.
Meanwhile, Clemson narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Virginia Tech Hokies 63-59. Four players on Clemson scored in the double digits: forward PJ Hall (12), guard Alex Hemenway (11), guard Al-Amir Dawes (10), and guard David Collins (10).
When the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, the Wolfpack were in the race but had to settle for second with a 70-65 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Clemson have won six out of their last 11 games against NC State.
- Jan 08, 2022 – Clemson 70 vs. NC State 65
- Jan 05, 2021 – Clemson 74 vs. NC State 70
- Jan 18, 2020 – NC State 60 vs. Clemson 54
- Jan 04, 2020 – Clemson 81 vs. NC State 70
- Mar 13, 2019 – NC State 59 vs. Clemson 58
- Jan 26, 2019 – NC State 69 vs. Clemson 67
- Jan 11, 2018 – NC State 78 vs. Clemson 77
- Dec 30, 2017 – Clemson 78 vs. NC State 62
- Mar 07, 2017 – Clemson 75 vs. NC State 61
- Mar 01, 2017 – Clemson 78 vs. NC State 74
- Feb 20, 2016 – NC State 77 vs. Clemson 74
The post Clemson vs. NC State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online first appeared on CBS Sports.