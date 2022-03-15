Cleveland Browns trade LB Mack Wilson to New England Patriots for OLB Chase Winovich

The Cleveland Browns have traded linebacker Mack Wilson to the New England Patriots for outdoor linebacker Chase Winovich.
Winovich was a part-time starter for the Patriots in 2020, when he completed with 5.5 sacks and 48 tackles. Final 12 months, he had no sacks and simply 11 whole tackles.
The Michigan alum was a wholesome scratch for the crew’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Payments, a sign that his future with the Patriots was shaky. He was principally utilized in apparent passing conditions as a rusher, and whereas the Patriots had hopes he may develop into an every-down participant earlier in his profession, it appeared Winovich by no means may earn the belief of the teaching employees as a run defender on the sting. Winovich additionally battled a hamstring harm final season.
Wilson began out his profession as a full-time starter, ending with 82 tackles for the Browns as a rookie. He posted 28 profession begins in Cleveland however was a backup behind rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah final season.
The 6-foot-1, 233-pound Wilson isn’t as huge because the Patriots have historically needed their off-the-line linebackers to be, however he’ll be a part of a youthful group of gamers who could possibly be tapped on the place, together with 2021 fifth-round choose Cameron McGrone and veteran Raekwon McMillan, amongst others.
Wilson initiatives to an off-the-line linebacker function, a spot that could possibly be overhauled with 2021 starters Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley presently unrestricted free brokers. Veteran Jamie Collins, who additionally performed there, can be a free agent.
Each Wilson and Winovich have been a part of the 2019 draft class.
ESPN’s Mike Reiss contributed to this report.
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL