Cleveland ISD high school placed on lockdown after student found with ‘lookalike’ weapon, district says

CLEVELAND, Texas – A student at Cleveland Independent School District was arrested Thursday morning after being found with a “lookalike” weapon on campus, according to the district.

An anonymous tip alerted officials about a student who had brought the weapon to campus and the school was placed on lockdown, the districted said.

The non-functional weapon was found within 20 minutes of receiving the tip and the student was immediately removed from class and arrested, according to the district. The situation is being treated at the same level as if it were real and the school remained on lockdown as the investigation continues.

Officials said any student involved in the incident will face disciplinary actions.

“Cleveland ISD takes all threats seriously. Cleveland ISD applauds the student who alerted staff to the fact that someone had potentially brought a weapon to school and the school administration for their quick actions,” the district said in its release.