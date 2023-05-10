Cleveland police searching for missing EMT worker Lachelle Jordan believed to be in danger

Cleveland police are searching for a missing 30-year-old EMT worker who is believed to be in danger.

Lachelle Jordon was reported missing on Sunday by her twin sister, who last saw Jordan the day before at Jordan’s home, Cleveland Police said in a statement.

The sister, Rachelle Jordan, told police that on Saturday at 6 p.m. Lachelle told her she was going outside to her car to get something. The sister later went upstairs to put Lachelle Jordan’s 8 and 4-year-old children to bed when she realized Lachelle Jordan was not in the home, where Rachelle Jordan had been staying of late, police said.

MISSING FEMALE ENDANGERED: Lachelle Jordan, age 30, missing from 11608 Fairpoint Avenue. Last seen on on May 6, 2023. Anyone with information, please call 9-1-1 or 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/KrWqf5ESb6 — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 8, 2023

The twin sister told police Lachelle Jordan even left her cell phone behind. Police said the home the two were staying in was shot at on Sunday as well.

Lachelle Jordan, who works for the City of Cleveland EMS, was last seen wearing a blue and white East Cleveland Fire Department hoodie with the letters ECFD on the back and the logo in the front, green and white tie-dye sweatpants with rainbow-colored Crocs, police said.

Lachelle Jordan has asthma and uses an inhaler, police said.

Her sister told police that Lachelle Jordan has a court case against a man named Michael Stennett and was scheduled to testify against him on Wednesday.

A family member told CBS affiliate WOIO-TV that Lachelle Jordan was expected to testify in a rape case involving Stennett, 65. He was indicted in 2022 on two counts of rape and one count of abduction, WOIO reported.

According to WOIO, Cleveland Municipal Court records showed that Stennett was arrested Monday after a warrant was issued for violation of a protection order while committing multiple felonies, including menacing by stalking.

Cleveland police told WOIO in a statement after Stennet’s arrest: “There is not information connecting him to this missing persons case at this time.”

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said Monday, “This case was scheduled for a final pretrial today, no trial date has been set,” WOIO reported.

Mark Barrett, President of the Cleveland EMS Union, previously said that someone had been stalking and threatening Lachelle Jordan at work and it got so bad that her supervisor took her out of the field, WOIO reported.