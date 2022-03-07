Cleveland State vs. Wright State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who’s Playing
Wright State @ Cleveland State
Regular Season Records: Wright State 19-13; Cleveland State 20-9
What to Know
The Cleveland State Vikings and the Wright State Raiders are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 7 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in the third round of the Horizon Conference Tourney. The Vikings will be hoping to build upon the 71-67 win they picked up against Wright State when they previously played in January.
Cleveland State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Thursday. They captured a comfortable 83-67 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials. Cleveland State can attribute much of their success to guard Torrey Patton, who had 25 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Wright State proved too difficult a challenge. Wright State strolled past the Golden Grizzlies with points to spare, taking the contest 75-63. Four players on the Raiders scored in the double digits: guard Tanner Holden (27), forward Grant Basile (18), guard Trey Calvin (16), and guard Andrew Welage (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Grant Basile has had at least 11 rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Vikings are expected to win a tight contest Monday. They covered a 12-point spread this past Thursday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland State ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.6 on average. Less enviably, the Raiders have allowed their opponents an average of 7.3 steals per game, the 47th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum — Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wright State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Cleveland State.
- Jan 28, 2022 – Cleveland State 71 vs. Wright State 67
- Dec 04, 2021 – Cleveland State 85 vs. Wright State 75
- Jan 16, 2021 – Wright State 85 vs. Cleveland State 49
- Jan 15, 2021 – Cleveland State 66 vs. Wright State 64
- Feb 22, 2020 – Wright State 81 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Jan 16, 2020 – Wright State 75 vs. Cleveland State 62
- Feb 21, 2019 – Wright State 87 vs. Cleveland State 61
- Jan 19, 2019 – Wright State 89 vs. Cleveland State 66
- Mar 06, 2018 – Wright State 74 vs. Cleveland State 57
- Feb 19, 2018 – Wright State 72 vs. Cleveland State 63
- Feb 01, 2018 – Cleveland State 77 vs. Wright State 74
- Feb 18, 2017 – Wright State 74 vs. Cleveland State 68
- Jan 05, 2017 – Wright State 55 vs. Cleveland State 51
- Feb 27, 2016 – Wright State 55 vs. Cleveland State 51
- Jan 14, 2016 – Wright State 70 vs. Cleveland State 53
