Clippers edge Lakers 105-102 for 6th straight rivalry win

LOS ANGELES – Terance Mann had 19 factors and 10 rebounds, Amir Coffey added 12 of his 14 within the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers returned from the All-Star break with a 105-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night time.

Luke Kennard scored 18 factors for the Clippers. They earned their sixth consecutive victory over the Lakers within the newest assembly between Los Angeles’ two underachieving, injury-plagued NBA franchises as they start the subsequent push to salvage their seasons.

The Clippers additionally moved one sport forward of the Lakers within the loss column whereas clinching the season collection victory on this native derby. Each benefits may very well be necessary at playoff time for two groups that seem headed for the play-in match in the event that they make the postseason in any respect.

Carmelo Anthony missed a protracted go-ahead jumper with four seconds to play and LeBron James missed a tying 3-point try on the buzzer for the Lakers, who fell 5 video games below .500 with their fourth loss in 5 video games.

James had 21 factors and 11 rebounds whereas Anthony and Russell Westbrook scored 18 factors apiece for the Lakers, who trailed by 16 factors late within the first half earlier than nursing a small lead for a lot of the fourth quarter. Anthony hit 4 3-pointers in his first sport since Feb. Three after lacking three weeks with a strained hamstring.

After Coffey’s free throws put the Clips forward with 1:05 to play, the Lakers went again forward on Austin Reaves’ two free throws, however Marcus Morris drilled a jumper below tight protection. After two prolonged replay evaluations, the Clippers dedicated an 8-second violation with 17.Eight seconds left, however Anthony missed a 3-pointer from nicely behind the road with four seconds to play.

Reggie Jackson hit two free throws, and James could not tie it together with his ultimate heave. Jackson scored 17 factors for the Clippers, who received three of 4 going into the break regardless of being with out seemingly their three greatest gamers: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and newly acquired Norman Powell.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored all 16 of his factors within the second half, whereas Dwight Howard had season-highs of 14 factors and 16 rebounds because the Lakers started one more stretch with out Anthony Davis, who sprained his proper foot of their ultimate sport earlier than the break 9 days in the past. Davis can be out for at the very least one other month after lacking 21 of the Lakers’ first 58 video games with different woes.

The Lakers had been down 49-33 with three minutes left within the first half, however they rallied to take a 72-70 lead on Horton-Tucker’s 3-pointer with two minutes left within the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Town rivals’ season collection concludes Wednesday night time with a Clippers’ residence sport.

Lakers: Reaves scored six factors in his first profession begin. The undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma additionally catalyzed the Lakers’ largest surge when he dramatically blocked Jackson’s shot within the third quarter. … They missed their first 10 3-point makes an attempt, all within the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Houston on Sunday night time.

Lakers: Host New Orleans on Sunday night time.

