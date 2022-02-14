Clippers’ Norman Powell out indefinitely with fractured left foot, team announces

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without guard Norman Powell for the foreseeable future, as the team announced Sunday afternoon that he has suffered a fractured bone in his left foot. Powell missed L.A.’s 99-97 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday with what the team called turf toe, but more clarity was provided on Sunday.

Per the Clippers:

“Clippers guard Norman Powell suffered a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot. The treatment is non-surgical at this time and there is no timetable for his return.”

The good news is that this injury won’t require surgery. However, the bad news is the uncertainty around a potential return for Powell. This injury is unfortunate timing for the Clippers, who just acquired Powell ahead of the trade deadline. Los Angeles acquired Powell and Robert Covington from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick. Powell was supposed to give the Clippers some added depth out on the perimeter, as Kawhi Leonard is still sidelined from a torn ACL he suffered in last year’s playoffs, and Paul George has been out since late December with an elbow injury.

In the short amount of time that Powell has been in a Clippers jersey, he’s made a significant impact despite L.A. going 0-3 during that span. Over those three games Powell averaged 21 points, four assists and three rebounds, while shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

However, the Clippers will have to carry on without Powell in the lineup and hope that he can return at some point this season.