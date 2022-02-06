Front Page Sports

Clippers Trade Casts Gloomy Forecast in Thunder’s Draft Capital

February 5, 2022
Al Lindsey
The trading season has begun – and the opening hit struck straight at the Thunder.

As first reported on Friday by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Los Angeles Clippers have traded Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, and a 2025 second-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Norman Powell and Robert Covington.

In this five-man swing of veterans and projects alike, two on-the-fence franchises now look to be true to a course heading into the latter stages of the season. Both spell danger in the Thunder’s direction.





