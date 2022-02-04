Clippers trading Eric Bledsoe to Trail Blazers for Norman Powell, Robert Covington, per report

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is still nearly a week away, but the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers aren’t waiting until then. On Friday, the two teams agreed to a big five-player deal that will send Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a future second-round pick to Portland, and Norman Powell and Robert Covington to Los Angeles, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Following the Clippers’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, head coach Ty Lue told reporters that Kawhi Leonard is “probably not” returning from his torn ACL this season. And with Paul George still sidelined indefinitely due to an elbow injury, the Clippers are in need of some reinforcements. They’ll get an offensive boost from Powell, who is averaging 18.7 points per game this season, while shooting 40.6 percent from 3-point land. Covington, meanwhile, will help solidify their already strong defense.

As for the Blazers, they are clearly looking towards the future with this move. With Damian Lillard potentially out for the season due to an abdominal injury, and the team sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference at 21-31, this is a chance for them to reset. Bledsoe’s deal is only partially guaranteed for next season, so they can clean up their salary cap while also getting a look at Johnson and an extra draft pick.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



CBS Sports will continue updating this story.