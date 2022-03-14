Clippers vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 14 best bets from model on 78-48 run

The Los Angeles Clippers go to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. The Clippers (36-34) are on the second evening of a back-to-back set, leaving an unsure harm report. The Cavaliers are 20-11 in dwelling video games and 38-29 general this season, although Cleveland has misplaced 5 of its final seven video games. Caris LeVert (foot), Lauri Markkanen (ankle) and Dean Wade (knee) are listed as questionable for the Cavaliers, with Rajon Rondo (ankle) listed as uncertain. Jarrett Allen (finger) and Collin Sexton (knee) are out for Cleveland.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Cleveland. Cleveland is listed because the 6.5-point dwelling favourite, whereas the over-under, or complete variety of factors Vegas thinks can be scored, is 211.5 within the newest Cavaliers vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Earlier than making any Clippers vs. Cavaliers picks, you need to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each NBA recreation 10,000 instances and has returned properly over $10,000 in revenue for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the previous three-plus seasons. The mannequin enters Week 21 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a shocking 78-48 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,400. Anybody following it has seen big returns.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Clippers vs. Cavs, and simply locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, listed here are a number of NBA odds and betting traces for Cavs vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Cavaliers unfold: Cavaliers -6.5

Clippers vs. Cavaliers over-under: 211.5 factors

Clippers vs. Cavaliers cash line: Cavaliers -260, Clippers +210

L.A.: The Clippers are 5-6 in opposition to the unfold on back-to-backs

CLE: The Cavaliers are 14-11-1 in opposition to the unfold in non-conference video games

Featured Sport | Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Why the Clippers can cowl

The Clippers rank within the prime 5 of the NBA in 3-point accuracy this season, making greater than 36 p.c of long-range makes an attempt. That gives intriguing upside and variance for L.A. on offense, however the Clippers actually excel on protection. L.A. ranks No. 7 within the NBA in defensive score, holding opponents to fewer than 1.09 factors per possession. The Clippers are No. 2 within the league in free-throw prevention, and opponents are taking pictures lower than 45 p.c from the ground and 34 p.c from 3-point vary.

Cleveland additionally struggles on the offensive finish of the ground. The Cavaliers fall soundly under the league common in offensive effectivity, scoring 109.9 factors per 100 possessions. Cleveland can also be below-average in each 3-point proportion and free-throw proportion, and the Cavaliers rank second-worst within the NBA in turnover price, committing a giveaway on greater than 15 p.c of offensive possessions.

Why the Cavaliers can cowl

The Cavs shine on protection, and the Clippers wrestle on offense. Cleveland is No. four within the NBA in defensive score, yielding simply 1.07 factors per possession. L.A. is No. 26 within the league in offensive score, and the Clippers are dead-last within the NBA in each free-throw makes an attempt per recreation and second-chance factors per recreation. The Clippers additionally rank No. 25 in 2-point accuracy and No. 26 in offensive rebound price.

Cleveland is No. 6 within the NBA in field-goal proportion allowed at 44.6 p.c, with top-two marks within the league in 2-point accuracy allowed (50.7 p.c) and free-throw makes an attempt allowed (18.7 per recreation). Cleveland can also be within the prime 10 of the NBA in help prevention, and the Cavaliers are above-average in factors allowed within the paint (45.eight per recreation). Lastly, the Cavaliers forestall harm on the defensive glass, holding opponents to 12.1 second-chance factors per recreation.

How you can make Clippers vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine’s mannequin is leaning beneath on the overall, with just one participant projected to attain 18 factors or extra. The mannequin additionally says one facet of the unfold hits in properly over 50 p.c of simulations. You can only see the model’s Cavaliers vs. Clippers pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Cavaliers? And which facet of the unfold hits in properly over 50 p.c of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clippers vs. Cavaliers spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and discover out.