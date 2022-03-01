Clippers vs. Rockets odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 1 predictions from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 15-45 overall and 8-19 at home, while the Clippers are 32-31 overall and 14-18 on the road. The Clippers recorded a 99-98 victory when these teams met in Houston on Sunday.

Rockets vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -7

Rockets vs. Clippers over-under: 229 points

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles is in the middle of one of its best stretches of the season, winning five of its last six games. The Clippers have knocked off some of the best teams in the NBA, taking down the Mavericks, Warriors and Lakers during that stretch. They pushed their winning streak to three games with Sunday’s 99-98 win over Houston.

Center Ivica Zubac scored 14 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked a career-high six shots in the win. The Clippers are now above the .500 mark for the first time since Jan. 1, despite playing without stars Paul George (elbow) and Kawhi Leonard (knee). They have also covered the spread in five of their last six games.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston only picked up one win in the month of February, which came in on Feb. 2 against Cleveland. The Rockets came close to snapping their skid on Sunday, but a reversed foul call late in the game sealed the deal. They have now lost nine consecutive games coming into this contest.

The Rockets were able to knock down 17 3-pointers on Sunday, so their focus will be on improving their paint play on Tuesday. Center Christian Wood leads Houston with 17.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, while shooting guard Jalen Green is adding 14.7 points. Houston is 1-14 in its last 15 home games.

