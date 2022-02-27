Clippers vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 27 prediction from proven computer model

The Houston Rockets take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Toyota Center. The Rockets are 15-44 overall and 8-18 at home, while Los Angeles is 31-31 overall and 13-18 on the road. The two sides played for the first time this season just over a week ago, and Luke Kennard scored 25 points off the bench to lead the Clippers to a dominant 142-111 victory.

Rockets vs. Clippers spread: Rockets +6.5

Rockets vs. Clippers over-under: 229 points

Featured Game | Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston came up short against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, 119-111. A silver lining for Houston was the play of shooting guard Jalen Green, who had 23 points in addition to five boards. Green has had the third-highest scoring average this season among all rookies, with 14.8 points per game. In Houston’s previous game against the Clippers, he finished with 21 points and two assists.

Houston hasn’t had much go its way on the court this season, but it has been exceptional at drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line. Opponents average the most fouls per game against the Rockets, with 22.5, and Houston has taken the most free throws this season, at 24.9 per contest. However, the Rockets might have more than just 15 wins if they could hit a few more from the charity stripe, where they shoot just 71.3 percent.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers took a close one at home against their SoCal rivals, the Lakers, in a 105-102 victory. Among those leading the charge for Los Angeles was small forward Terance Mann, who posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Kennard was effective again off the bench in the win, recording 18 points and six rebounds.

Even though Los Angeles is still waiting on the return of Kawhi Leonard (ACL) and Paul George (elbow), the Clips have been getting by with strong defensive play. The Clippers have held opponents to shooting just 44.7 percent this season, and 33.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Backup center Isaiah Hartenstein has been the team’s top rim-protector, averaging 1.1 blocks per game.

