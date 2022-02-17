Clippers vs. Rockets prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 17 best bets from model on 67-39 run

The Los Angeles Clippers try to edge closer to .500 on Thursday night when they host the Houston Rockets in a Western Conference matchup at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers (29-31) are 4-6 in their last 10 games and sit in the eighth spot in the NBA Western Conference. The Rockets (15-41) are last in the West and have lost six straight. Both fell to the Suns in their most recent games, with Houston coming up short in a 124-121 loss in Phoenix on Wednesday after the Clippers lost 103-96 there on Tuesday night. Both teams have been without key players but are trying to go into the All-Star break on a high note.

Rockets vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -11

Rockets vs. Clippers over-under: 228.5 points

Rockets vs. Clippers money line: Houston +450, Los Angeles -650

HOU: The Rockets are 14-15-1 ATS as a road underdog this season

LAC: The Clippers are 13-17 ATS at home (8-13 ATS as the favorite)

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers want to head into the break with a win, and they play solid defense. They allow 107.6 points per game (11th in NBA) and rank in the top 10 in both shooting defense (44.7 percent, eighth) and 3-point defense (33.7, sixth). The Rockets allow a league-worst 117.6 points per game, so an offense that has struggled should be able to get on track. L.A. is averaging 109.7 points in its last 10 games, while Houston is allowing 124.4 over the same span.

Top scorer Paul George (24.4 points per game) is out until mid-March with a knee injury, so Reggie Jackson (16.6) and Marcus Morris (15.9 points per game) have been stepping up. Morris had a team-high 23 points in the loss to the Suns, while Ivica Zubac had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Luke Kennard (11.6 points) is shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range as the Clippers hit 36 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc, the eighth-best mark in the NBA.

Why the Rockets can cover

The Rockets are 6-2 ATS in the last eight meetings, and they could catch L.A. sleepwalking into the All-Star break. The Clippers score just 106.3 points per game (25th in the league) while Houston scores 108.4 (19th). Houston fought hard in the three-point loss to the NBA-best Suns, with six players scoring in double figures. Eric Gordon missed a contested 3-pointer that would have tied it at the buzzer, and Dennis Schroder scored 23 points and Jae’Sean Tate added 22.

Houston hung tough despite missing leading scorer Christian Wood (17.6 per game) and Kevin Porter (13.7). Both were out with illnesses but could return for the Rockets, who are 23-33-1 ATS this season. Alperen Sengun, who averages 8.8 points in under 19 minutes per game, would fill in at center if Wood can’t go. Houston isn’t a great team on the boards, but the Clippers allow opponents to pull down 47.8 rebounds per game, second-most in the NBA.

