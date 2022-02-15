Clippers vs. Warriors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Through 3 Quarters
The point spread is against the Los Angeles Clippers, but thus far the points are on their side. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Golden State Warriors 96-78 three quarters in.
Los Angeles has enjoyed the tag-team combination of small forward Terance Mann and center Ivica Zubac. The former has 23 points and four assists along with six boards, while the latter has 18 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Golden State has been relying on the performance of point guard Stephen Curry, who has shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and has recorded 30 points.
Who’s Playing
Golden State @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Golden State 42-15; Los Angeles 28-30
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Golden State and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
The Dubs came out on top in a nail-biter against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Saturday, sneaking past 117-115. The Warriors relied on the efforts of shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 33 points and five boards, and point guard Stephen Curry, who had 24 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.
Speaking of close games: things were close when Los Angeles and the Dallas Mavericks clashed this past Saturday, but the Clippers ultimately edged out the opposition 99-97. Los Angeles’ point guard Reggie Jackson looked sharp as he had 24 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds.
The Dubs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Their wins bumped Golden State to 42-15 and Los Angeles to 28-30. We’ll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Dubs and the Clippers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.48
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 21 out of their last 30 games against Los Angeles.
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Luke Kennard: Out (Ankle)
- Jason Preston: Out (Foot)
- Paul George: Out (Elbow)
- Norman Powell: Out (Foot)
- Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)
- Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Toe)
Injury Report for Golden State
- Andre Iguodala: Out (Back)
- Draymond Green: Out (Back)
- James Wiseman: Out (Knee)
