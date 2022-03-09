Clippers vs. Wizards odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 9 prediction from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Washington Wizards at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 34-33 overall and 19-14 at home, while Washington is 29-34 overall and 12-17 on the road. Kristaps Porzingis made his Wizards debut on Sunday, and finished with 25 points in a 10-point win against the Indiana Pacers.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The matchup between the Clippers and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday wasn’t a total blowout but ended with a Los Angeles defeat, 112-97. The Clippers were down 86-61 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Reggie Jackson wasn’t much of a difference-maker for Los Angeles after he played for 28 minutes but came away with just five points on 2-for-14 shooting. Nicolas Batum ended the game as the Clippers’ top scorer, with 17 points after he shot 54.5 percent from the field.

As a team, it was a different story, as the Clips made just 35.5 percent of their total attempts. Over its last three games, Los Angeles has had the fifth-lowest shooting percentage in the league at 42.7 percent. The Clippers will hope for a turnaround against the Wizards, who allowed Indiana to hit over half of its shots on Sunday.

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards picked up a 133-123 win over the Indiana Pacers in their game on Sunday. Washington’s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but power forward Kyle Kuzma led the charge and had 23 points, eight assists and five boards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been one of Washington’s most consistent scorers over his last 10 games and scored 19 points with five assists against Indiana. Over his last 10 starts, he has averaged 17.3 points and has hit 51.3 percent of his three-pointers.

In the teams’ previous meeting in January, Washington and Los Angeles were neck-and-neck, but Washington came up empty-handed after a 116-115 loss. Bradley Beal was the team’s top scorer in that game, with 23 points, but he suffered a season-ending wrist injury and was done for the year after his next start.

