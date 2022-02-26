Close East race adds to Bucks’ urgency coming out of break

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are coming out of the All-Star break understanding they have work forward simply to earn home-court benefit within the first spherical of the playoffs.

Such is life within the Eastern Conference, the place solely 5 half video games separate the highest seven groups.

“I simply really feel like for those who lose one sport, you go from third to fifth,” Bucks ahead Bobby Portis mentioned Friday. “For those who win two video games, you go from fifth to second. Simply attempt to string collectively 4 or 5 good video games and hopefully put ourselves in good place to be proper the place we would like to be.”

The Bucks (36-24) entered the weekend fourth within the East, solely three video games behind the conference-leading Chicago Bulls however simply 2 ½ video games forward of the seventh-place Toronto Raptors. The Bucks play their first sport for the reason that All-Star break Saturday after they host the Brooklyn Nets.

Milwaukee understands that seeding means solely a lot within the postseason.

The Bucks misplaced within the Japanese Convention finals in 2019 and fell within the second spherical in 2020 regardless of having the NBA’s finest regular-season report each years, although the bubble format of the 2020 postseason prevented them from having a home-court benefit. They had been the No. three seed within the East final season and won their first title in half a century.

“I feel now we have a fantastic crew,” Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP, mentioned throughout the All-Star Sport festivities. “We’re in a great place. We’ve acquired to hold constructing our chemistry, hold coming collectively, constructing good habits. Yearly there are 5, six groups which have an opportunity to win the championship. So long as you’re there, that’s all you may ask for.”

The standings counsel there is likely to be that many groups within the East with purpose to consider they might make the NBA Finals. The Bucks understand the depth within the East this 12 months may make their playoff place extra necessary.

Not solely do the Bucks want a late-season surge to guarantee themselves of a home-court benefit within the first spherical, in addition they need to keep away from falling under sixth place and touchdown within the play-in video games to decide the East’s seventh and eighth playoff groups.

“I’ve by no means seen a playoff race this shut from prime to backside,” All-Star ahead Khris Middleton mentioned. “No one actually needs to go into that play-in sport. You need to make the playoffs, however no one needs to be in that play-in sport scenario. You may count on all groups to be in playoff mode from right here on out, if it didn’t begin earlier than the All-Star break. Everyone knows what’s at stake.”

Milwaukee has struggled with consistency whereas coping with a range of accidents, most notably the again drawback that has sidelined Brook Lopez for the reason that season opener.

The Bucks have boasted one of the league’s finest defenses since coach Mike Budenholzer’s arrival in 2018, however the Bucks haven’t been fairly as efficient on that facet of the ground with out their 7-footer.

Lopez underwent surgery Dec. 2 and rejoined follow this week, however the Bucks nonetheless aren’t saying when he is likely to be prepared to play once more. They do count on him again in some unspecified time in the future this season, although they acquired Serge Ibaka on the commerce deadline to add some frontcourt insurance coverage.

“He’s positively missed,” guard Jrue Vacation mentioned of Lopez. “I don’t suppose he will get sufficient credit score. I’ll positively give him the credit score. What he does for us in so some ways – defensively, offensively – the best way he takes care of us on the rim on each side of the ground.”

The Bucks know they need to play higher to have an opportunity at repeating. The schedule will take a look at them as they prepare for the postseason.

They’re at Fiserv Discussion board for his or her first three video games after the All-Star break, persevering with a stretch of six consecutive residence video games. However as soon as that residence stand ends, they’ll be on the highway for 12 of their remaining 19 regular-season video games.

“We will’t afford to drop video games that we shouldn’t be dropping or have a multiple-game skid,” Middleton mentioned. “From right here, we’ve simply acquired to be enjoying our greatest basketball and act prefer it’s the playoffs proper now, as a result of it’s that shut.”

