Closing arguments conclude in Carroll-Trump civil trial





Closing arguments have wrapped in the continued civil trial in New York the place E. Jean Carroll, a well known columnist, has leveled accusations of rape and defamation towards former President Donald Trump. Following those last arguments, the jury will now start deliberations and can in the end resolve the end result of this high-profile case.