Club America vs. Guadalajara prediction, odds: Expert reveals 2022 Mexican Liga MX picks for March 12

The 2 most profitable groups in Mexican Liga MX historical past sq. off Saturday night time in Guadalajara when Chivas hosts Membership America in El Clasico Nacional. The main rivalry could possibly be a high-scoring affair, as each groups have been yielding a variety of objectives, however that has not been the development in earlier seasons, so they might discover their footing. America has a file 13 Liga MX titles, and it completed atop the Apertura standings after the common season however is off to a 1-3-5 begin. It sits in final place, whereas Guadalajara, which has received 12 titles, is ninth at 3-2-4. The groups are a part of the league’s massive 4, together with Cruz Azul and Pumas, and this nationwide rivalry is billed as the most important sport in Mexico.

Membership America vs. Chivas unfold: Chivas -0.5 (+140)

Membership America vs. Chivas over-under: 2.5 objectives

Membership America vs. Chivas cash line: America +205, Chivas +140, Draw +205

AMR: Fourteen of its 16 objectives allowed have been on pictures contained in the penalty field

CHV: Simply certainly one of its 14 objectives conceded got here on a shot from exterior the field

Why it’s best to again Chivas

The followers in Guadalajara ought to give the house facet an edge, and that shall be boosted by the league banning visiting followers after final weekend’s violent incident at Queretaro. Chivas has given up 14 objectives, however America has allowed the second-most within the league at 16. That would spell hassle towards a Chivas facet that has scored 15 and is third within the league in whole pictures (98). America has allowed a aim on 15.Four p.c of pictures it has confronted, the worst mark within the league.

Solely three groups have scored extra objectives than Guadalajara, and the squad leads the league in possession at 60 p.c. Chivas is a harmful taking pictures group from exterior the penalty field, with eight of its 15 objectives coming from that vary. Ernesto Vega is tied for fourth within the league with 4 objectives, and two have been on lengthy free kicks. He comes off a two-game suspension for a confrontation with a referee, and the group took 4 factors from the 2 video games he missed.

Why it’s best to again Membership America

Las Aguilas comprehend it’s time to get rolling, they usually have had per week to regroup after a 2-1 loss to Monterrey final Saturday. They’ve allowed an alarming variety of objectives, however they conceded the second-fewest within the Apertura. America yielded 10 in these 17 matches, and it had allowed only one over the earlier two video games earlier than the loss to Monterrey. It held the ball for 53 p.c of the match and was even on whole pictures however couldn’t discover an equalizer within the second half.

The final assembly in Guadalajara led to a 3-Zero America victory final March, and the groups performed to a 0-Zero attract September. America had 34 pictures, 15 heading in the right direction, over the 2 matches, whereas Chivas had 11 makes an attempt and simply 4 on internet. Las Aguilas held the ball for 54 p.c within the victory and 56 within the draw. Henry Martin scored twice within the March assembly, and he has two objectives within the Clausura, together with midfielder Salvador Reyes Chavez and defender Bruno Valdes.

