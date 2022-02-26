Clutch plays in final seconds lift Argyle, Lincoln into title games

See outcomes for Friday’s 6A regional semifinal games right here, and the 5A regional semifinal games right here.

4A – Area II

Lincoln 49, Paris 48

COMMERCE — Heaven Hayden tossed in a game-high 18 factors and Mikayla Brown had a block in the final two seconds as Lincoln (28-7) held on for a 49-48 victory over Paris (22-13) in the Class 4A Area II semifinal at The Discipline Home on the campus of Texas A&M-Commerce, advancing the Girl Tigers to Saturday’s Three p.m. regional title contest.

“That block by Mikayla was actually massive,” mentioned Lincoln head coach Ashley Greer. “She got here up and made that play and a few key plays the entire sport.”

A senior, Hayden had 23 factors in the 56-46 regional quarterfinal victory over No.5-ranked Midlothian Heritage.

“Hayden hit some massive pictures for us tonight,” Greer added. “She made some three-pointers that helped us.”

Brown tallied 11 factors and hauled down 16 rebounds, whereas additionally drawing 4 key expenses in the competition.

Greer mentioned rebounding was an enormous key in the victory.

“I used to be actually happy with our rebounding, which we actually wanted in this sport,” he mentioned. Lincoln held a 40-29 edge on the boards.

Main 39-37 to start the fourth quarter, Lincoln used a 10-Three surge to forge a 49-40 cushion. Nevertheless, because of Lincoln’s failing to transform three consecutive one-and-one free throw alternatives, Paris closed to inside 49-47 with 9 seconds remaining. An intentional foul on Lincoln with 5 ticks left had Paris capturing a pair of charity tosses, making one of many two, then getting the ball out of bounds to arrange Brown’s heroics on the game-clinching block.

“You need to win the nail-biters to win massive games,” mentioned Greer. “And we received the win.”

Lincoln might be making its 19th regional final. Yet one more win will advance Lincoln to its 16th state event, which is second solely to Duncanville’s 26 appearances in Dallas-area historical past. Lincoln reached the state title contest 9 earlier instances and claimed championships in 2008, 2004 and 1999. Lincoln was a state semifinalist in 2019 and 2020, with Hayden being a starter on the 2020 squad.

Paris, which has no seniors on its roster, was led by Nya Williams with a team-leading 14 factors whereas including 10 rebounds. Asia Johnson additionally had a double-double for Paris, with 12 factors and 10 boards.

Paris reached the semis because of a Jakiya Williams shot on the buzzer, capping a 9-Zero spurt and overcoming an eight level deficit to finish the sport, for a 45-44 win over District 15 rival Gilmer in the regional quarterfinals.

Coach Greer mentioned Lincoln is trying ahead to Saturday’s sport. “We are going to get some relaxation, and are available again out and go for state,” Greer mentioned. “And hopefully make some free throws.”

– Mike Waters

Brownsboro 41, Sanger 27

COMMERCE — Fourth-ranked Brownsboro (37-2) used its stifling protection, erasing a 12-9 halftime deficit with a 20-Four third quarter domination to eradicate 13th-ranked Sanger 41-27 in the Class 4A Area II Semifinal at The Discipline Home on the campus of Texas A&M-Commerce.

The tenacious Brownsboro protection has been a trademark for the group all season, permitting simply over 32 factors per sport coming into the regional semifinal, and holding 19 of its opponents underneath 30 factors.

Sanger (30-5) was pressured into 13 of its 26 complete turnovers in that decisive third interval.

“Turnovers actually killed us, particularly in that third quarter,” mentioned Sanger head coach Derek Hilliard. “We couldn’t maintain the ball and their full courtroom press actually took its toll on us.”

“We held our personal in the primary half,” added Hilliard, whose group held a 12-9 lead at intermission. “We wished a low-scoring sport however that third quarter did the injury.”

Sanger and Brownsboro got here into the 4A Area II semifinal with spectacular data (Sanger 30-4, Brownsboro 36-2) and really related credentials. State-ranked (Sanger 13th, Brownsboro 4th). Win streaks (Sanger 17, Brownsboro 14), with neither group having misplaced since December. Regional quarterfinal wins by equivalent 52-45 scores. No state tourney appearances. Skilled and gifted squads.

UT-Arlington signee Bella Ringenberg, who averages a double-double (12 factors and 10 rebounds), had eight factors, 13 rebounds and 6 blocks to steer Sanger, whereas Lexi Martin, a junior who has tallied over 1,100 profession factors, added seven.

The trio of Mekhayia Moore, Paris Miller and Khyra Garrett every had 10 factors to tempo Brownsboro, which held a 42-23 rebounding edge and recorded 17 steals, with Khyra Garrett and Khayla Garrett having 5 apiece.

Brownsboro will face Dallas Lincoln at Three pm Saturday for the correct to go to state.

– Mike Waters

3A – Area I

Argyle 34, Canyon 32

LUBBOCK – Caroline Lyles’ three-point play with 14.7 seconds left lifted Argyle to a 34-32 win over Canyon in the semifinals of the Area I-3A ladies basketball event on Friday night time in the Rip Griffin Heart at Lubbock Christian College.

Argyle trailed 32-28 with lower than a minute to go and no timeouts left earlier than mounting a comeback. Canyon led by as many as six in the fourth quarter however couldn’t end issues off.

“To beat Canyon, you’ve received to beat them in 32 minutes and we have been ready to do this,” Argyle coach Probability Westmoreland mentioned. “That they had us.”

Argyle held a 21-13 lead in the third quarter earlier than Canyon rattled off 9 unanswered factors. Canyon took management early in the fourth earlier than Argyle discovered its rhythm to make the comeback.

Lyles completed with 12 factors in the sport with Gabby Campbell netting 11 for Argyle, who will face both Seminole or Decatur in the area championship sport at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“Argyle’s actually gifted, well-coached,” Canyon head coach Tate Lombard mentioned. “A kind of back-and-forth games. They wanted a pair issues to go proper on the finish they usually did.”

Taylor Thomas had 19 factors for Canyon and Abree Winfrey had seven.

– Nathan Giese

Area II

Winnsboro 86, Ponder 56

PROSPER — State-ranked Winnsboro submit Religion Acker scored a game-high 30 factors to go together with 16 rebounds, denying Ponder a second-straight journey to the state event in an 86-56 win in a Class 3A Area II semifinal on Friday at Prosper Excessive Faculty.

Ponder (24-12 total, ranked 16th in 3A) couldn’t get of its personal means regardless of an 18-point effort from Tate Wells, committing 22 turnovers in the competition that stored Ponder on its heels all through.

Winnsboro (32-5, ranked sixth in 3A) began sturdy in the opening quarter with an 11-2 run, earlier than a brief Ponder rally reduce the deficit to 11-6 on a 3-pointer by Marlee Moynagh. Nevertheless, Winnsboro closed the quarter on a 13-2 run to retake management, taking a 25-Eight edge into the second quarter.

Ponder trailed by as a lot as 20 factors in that quarter, earlier than placing up one other mini rally on a 3-pointer by Tate Wells to chop the deficit to 32-17 with 4 minutes left in the half. Ponder couldn’t get any nearer, because of a 10-point quarter from Acker, and trailed 45-19 going to the half.

Winnsboro stored the tempo up in the second half, constructing its result in 30 factors, regardless of 3-pointers from Maynaugh (9 factors, 5 assists) and Wells from Ponder, and took a 63-34 result in the final quarter.

Each groups put up 20-point quarters to shut the competition, together with good efforts from Kassi Ballard and Skye Gill in the final interval for Ponder. Ballard had six of her 11 factors in the quarter, to go together with eight rebounds, whereas Gill had six of her 10 factors in the quarter as effectively.

– Robert Thomas

***

