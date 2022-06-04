CMA Fest: Confederate Flags and Imagery ‘Will NOT Be Permitted’ for 1st Time

For the primary time in its 50-year historical past, the Nation Music Affiliation is prohibiting “Accomplice flag imagery of any sort” at this yr’s music pageant, says their official website.
The four-day occasion, held each June in Nashville, Tennessee, celebrates nation music’s largest acts — a pageant the place headlining performers have draped themselves in flag imagery many occasions previously.
One of many largest nation music occasions on this planet, the 2022 pageant provides itself to a rising record of music festivals the place the racist image has been banned; most lately, the California-based Stagecoach Festival’s ban in April.
Per a statement launched by the Nation Music Affiliation, “This yr’s CMA Fest is our first main fan-facing occasion in practically three years. We’ve got all the time had insurance policies in place that defend the protection of our followers and ban discrimination, however we felt it was necessary to additional refine our language to explicitly define what’s going to and won’t be tolerated.”
It continued, “In keeping with our first CMA Fest lineup announcement in early April, our occasion coverage was printed on our web site, which states any conduct that causes one in every of our attendees to concern for his or her private security is not going to be tolerated, and that’s inclusive of any shows of the Accomplice flag.”
The CMA Competition often attracts about 50,000 attendees, nonetheless people who violate the rule could also be refused entrance with out refund.
Whereas the flag has beforehand been largely embraced by the nation music world, the sluggish ebb of nationwide ignorance round racial inequality have compelled folks to acknowledge the polarizing historical past of the flag that non-white folks have recognized all alongside — it’s a image of racism and hate.
In line with Deadline, Charlie Daniels, Hint Adkins and Luke Combs have confronted scrutiny for donning the image previously.
Final yr, Combs apologized for having been “related to that. … There is no such thing as a excuse” he stated when previous footage of him with Accomplice flags resurfaced. “Folks might be modified. I feel I’m a dwelling, mouth-breathing instance of it.”
After a two-year pause attributable to COVID-19, this yr’s pageant is ready for June 9-12.
