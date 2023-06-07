CNN CEO Chris Licht has stepped down

Chris Licht has resigned from his role as CEO of CNN, according to an announcement made by the global news network’s parent company on Wednesday, as stated in a press release.

CNN’s parent company, Warners Bros. Discovery, will be conducting a broad search for a new leader, with both internal and external candidates being considered, said David Zaslav, the CEO, in a memo sent to CNN staff on Wednesday. Licht was highly acclaimed by Zaslav, a former producer for MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and ‘s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” who noted his deep passion for journalism.

“This job was never going to be easy, especially at a time of great disruption and transformation, and Chris poured his heart and soul into it,” stated Zaslav in the email. “Unfortunately, things did not work out the way we had hoped — and ultimately that’s on me.”

Licht stepped into his position as CEO just over a year ago, where he was tasked with leading the network’s news coverage, making it less partisan and more nuanced than how it was during Donald Trump’s presidency. However, because of the decreased ratings, the abrupt closing of CNN+, and widespread internal criticism, including over a recent town hall with Trump, those plans were scrapped.

The news of Licht’s departure was first reported by Puck News. This is an ongoing story.