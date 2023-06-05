CNN Exclusive: New Hampshire GOP Gov. Sununu says he will not run for president in 2024 – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) – In an unique interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu introduced that he will not be in quest of the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Sununu has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and his determination additional narrows down the GOP’s 2024 box.

With Sununu out of the race, there may not be a contender from the state of New Hampshire, which leaves the race extensive open in the primary number one state in the country.

The governor, who has persistently been a well-liked determine in the Granite State, used to be lately re-elected for a fourth two-12 months time period. Following his victory, he declined to rule out a presidential marketing campaign, citing that the Republican Party is “clearly moving on” from Donald Trump.

Moreover, Sununu has emphasised that the Republican Party must shift its tone clear of being combative and focal point extra on inspirational messaging. He mentioned that the celebration will have to have in mind its roots and values reminiscent of restricted govt, native keep an eye on, and trust in person duty and the are living-loose-or-die spirit of New Hampshire.

Despite vote casting for Donald Trump in each the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, Sununu has expressed his make stronger for the eventual Republican nominee, without reference to who it could be.

“I’m a Republican. I’m going to support the Republican nominee because I can guarantee they’re better than any of the Democrats that will likely sit in that presidential seat,” Sununu stated in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota in February. “I don’t think it’s going to be Donald Trump, but yeah, I’m going to support the Republican nominee, to be sure.”

