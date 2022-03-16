Coach, 6 members of college golf team among 9 killed in head-on Texas crash

“It is a very tragic scene. Very very tragic,” a legislation enforcement official mentioned.
The pinnacle coach and 6 members of the College of the Southwest males’s and ladies’s golf groups have been amongst 9 individuals killed in a head-on car crash in Texas, authorities mentioned.
The crash occurred Tuesday evening close to Midland, Texas, and solely two individuals aboard the school workforce’s van survived, in line with a press release from the College of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico.
The school confirmed that Tyler James, the pinnacle coach of each the lads’s and ladies’s golf groups, was amongst these killed. The coach and his groups have been returning residence from a match in Midland when the crash occurred, in line with the college’s assertion.
“The USW campus group is shocked and saddened as we speak as we mourn the lack of members of our college household,” college officers mentioned within the assertion to ABC affiliate station KMID in Midland.
The names of the scholars killed weren’t instantly launched.
Two passengers within the workforce van who survived the wreck have been in crucial situation Wednesday at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, the college’s assertion mentioned.
“We’d ask for prayers for his or her restoration and for consolation and energy for all of households and mates and college students of these whose lives have been misplaced,” college officers mentioned within the assertion.
Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Division of Public Security mentioned the crash occurred round 8:17 p.m. Tuesday on a two-lane highway about 9 miles east of Andrews, Texas, when the 17-seat passenger van carrying the golf groups collided with a southbound pickup truck.
Two individuals within the pickup truck have been killed, authorities mentioned.
Blanco mentioned the reason for the crash stays below investigation by the Texas Freeway Patrol’s West Texas Area.
“It is a very tragic scene. Very very tragic,” mentioned Blanco, describing the crash when officers first arrived.
College officers confirmed that James was driving the car when the collision occurred.
James was in his first 12 months as head coach of each the ladies’s and males’s golf groups, college officers mentioned.
College officers mentioned they have been working Wednesday to inform the households of all these concerned within the crash and to offer counseling and non secular companies to all college students, college and employees on campus.