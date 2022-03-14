Coach K’s farewell tour: Duke lands No. 2 seed for Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament

Duke will start NCAA Match play as a No. 2 seed within the West Area and tackle No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton in a first-round sport on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina, throughout coach Mike Krzyzewski’s ultimate journey to the Huge Dance. Krzyzewski, who’s retiring at season’s finish, will probably be main Duke into the NCAA Match for the 36th time in his 42 seasons. If Duke wins, it can face the winner of No. 7 seed Michigan State vs. No. 10 seed Davidson.

Krzyzewski will probably be teaching a crew with little related NCAA Tournament expertise. The Blue Devils’ 2021 season ended in the course of the ACC Match amid COVID-19 points. However they had been unlikely to obtain an at-large bid even when they’d been wholesome sufficient to simply accept one. Duke was in strong form getting into the 2020 postseason with a 25-6 file, however then the NCAA Match was referred to as off.

His 2019 crew that reached the Elite Eight was led by R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones. These 4 gamers could be seniors on this crew if they’d exhausted their collegiate eligibility. However all 4 are actually within the NBA. That leaves Joey Baker because the lone member of the Duke roster with NCAA Match taking part in expertise in a Duke uniform. He performed a grand complete of seven minutes in a first-round victory over North Dakota State in 2019.

Marquette switch Theo John did play in an NCAA Match sport with the Golden Eagles in 2018, and Davidson switch Bates Jones got here off the bench in rubbish time for the Wildcats in a 2018 NCAA Match loss to Kentucky. However of Duke’s prime six scorers, none have ever performed within the NCAA Match.

As Krzyzewski finishes his 42nd and ultimate season at Duke earlier than handing this system over to affiliate head coach Jon Scheyer, we’ll replace this piece with the most recent tributes — and tribulations — from the farewell tour of a training legend.

Extra on Coach Ok’s ultimate season

Duke falls in ACC title sport

Duke was aiming for its 16th ACC Match title underneath Krzyzewski on March 12, however the Blue Devils ran right into a sizzling Virginia Tech crew and fell 82-67. Hunter Cattoor led the Hokies with a career-high 31 factors, exhibiting as soon as once more that the Blue Devils have some defensive points to handle getting into the Huge Dance.

“They’ve been like a well-oiled machine,” Krzyzewski mentioned afterward. “They’re a crew that you just want two or three days of preparation for to place in your defensive sport plan, and it nonetheless may not work. I believe they’re the crew they thought they had been going to be originally of the 12 months. They hung in there, they usually most likely acquired more durable, constructed extra character, and have become so shut, and it exhibits up in these final 15 video games or in order that they’ve performed. They’re actually good. Our youngsters fought like loopy. We performed arduous. An older crew handles drained higher. I do know they performed an additional sport than us, however if you’re older, you deal with that higher.”

ACC Match battles

Duke confronted stiff resistance in its first two ACC Match video games. First, the No. 1 seed Blue Devils wanted a late surge to beat No. 9 seed Syracuse 88-79 and advance to the semifinals. It was the ultimate sport between Coach Ok and his buddy and longtime rival Jim Boeheim. Regardless of taking part in with out main scorer Buddy Boeheim, the Orange led 79-78 lead on the 3:32 mark earlier than fading ultimately. Then got here one other assembly with Miami, a crew that Duke break up with within the common season. The sport was tied at halftime and shut till the tip. However junior wing Wendell Moore Jr. turned it on within the second half to assist Duke win 80-76 and advance to the title sport.

Last dwelling sport

Krzyzewski’s ultimate season as Duke’s coach reached a long-awaited milestone on March 5. as the faculty basketball legend coached his ultimate sport at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The consequence, a 94-81 loss to rival North Carolina, solid a pall over the day. But it surely was nonetheless a historic event for Duke and the game as an entire. Earlier than a deliberate postgame ceremony started, Krzyzewski took the microphone unprompted and provided an apology for his crew’s efficiency after they had been outscored 55-40 by the Tar Heels within the second half. In basic Coach Ok kind, he even snapped “please everybody be quiet” as followers tried to cheer earlier than he may make his level.

“This isn’t a part of this system,” he mentioned. “That is impromptu by me. I’m sorry about this afternoon. It’s unacceptable. Immediately was unacceptable, however the season has been very acceptable. And I’ll let you know, the season isn’t over.”

Following the presentation of a number of presents from college officers, Krzyzewski returned to the microphone and mirrored on his time on the college.

Ticket costs soar for ultimate dwelling sport

Duke vs. North Carolina is at all times a tricky ticket. However the historic nature of Coach Ok’s ultimate dwelling sport coming towards the Tar Heels on March 5 despatched charges into overdrive. Because the No. 6 Blue Devils ready to host UNC, the most cost effective tickets accessible for the sport on StubHub the morning earlier than tip had been $4,699. The costliest seats — on the ground behind one of many baskets — had been $99,988 apiece.

Clinching the No. 1 seed

Duke secured the No. 1 seed within the ACC Match and the ACC regular-season league title with an 86-56 victory over Pittsburgh on March 1 in Krzyzewski’s final journey to play the Panthers. The victory marked seven straight for Duke, which entered the day’s motion as a projected No. 2 seed within the NCAA Match, in response to CBS Sports activities Bracketology Knowledgeable Jerry Palm. Earlier than the motion acquired began, Pittsburgh performed a video tribute for Krzyzewski highlighted by a message from Panthers coach Jeff Capel, a former star guard for Duke underneath Coach Ok.

Jim Boeheim and Coach Ok share a second

With Krzyzewski teaching his ultimate sport on the Service Dome towards Syracuse and shut buddy Jim Boeheim on Feb. 26, the Orange gave Coach Ok a heartfelt sendoff. Syracuse introduced Coach Ok with a framed picture of he and Boeheim printed on a chunk of the Service Dome roof. Syracuse additionally introduced the creation of a brand new scholarship in Krzyzewski’s honor. The Captain Michael William Krzyzewski Award for Management and Civic Engagement will go yearly to a military-affiliated Syracuse pupil “who by way of their actions and aspirations embodies Coach Krzyzewski’s public and demonstrated dedication to the virtues of honor, empathy, and servant-leadership.”

Tony Bennett honors Coach Ok

Virginia coach Tony Bennett provided a cultured tribute to retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on Feb. 23 earlier than the Cavaliers hosted the Duke in a sport the Blue Devils received the sport 65-61. Bennett introduced Krzyzewski with a commemorative plaque. He additionally took a microphone and expressed his gratitude to Coach Ok as the gang at John Paul Jones Enviornment provided heat applause.

“I need to take this chance, as a result of that is necessary for me and our crew and the remainder of us, to acknowledge your monumental contributions to the basketball world,” Bennett mentioned. “Primarily, our sport in school basketball. Your success is exceptional, and also you stood the check of time.”

Coach Ok returns after exhaustion bout

Krzyzewski returned to the bench for his crew’s 88-70 win over Florida State on Feb. 19 after lacking the second half of a win over Wake Forest earlier within the week because of a health scare. The No. 9 Blue Devils stored stress ranges down for Coach Ok and a raucous crowd by dismantling an injury-plagued FSU crew with a 52% taking pictures efficiency. With the win, Duke improved to 23-4 (13-Three ACC) and pulled forward of Notre Dame atop the ACC standings after the Preventing Irish fell to 12-Four in league play with a loss at Wake Forest. It was Coach Ok’s penultimate dwelling sport.

Wake Forest well being scare

Krzyzewski was not on the bench in the course of the the second half of the No. 9 Blue Devils’ 74-72 victory over Wake Forest on Jan. 15 due to a well being scare. He defined later that he wasn’t feeling properly in the course of the half and felt as if he would possibly cross out upon standing to return to the locker room at halftime. With out Coach Ok on the bench, Jon Scheyer took command and coached the crew to a dramatic win. Wake Forest used a late 9-Zero run to tie the sport at 74 with 20 seconds left. From there, Mark Williams received it for Duke with a dunk on a follow-up shot within the ultimate second that was initially waved off because of basket interference. It wasn’t Scheyer’s first time with solo command of the crew this season as Coach Ok additionally missed Duke’s first win over Wake Forest on Jan. 12 with an sickness.

BC steps up with a donation

Boston School grew to become the most recent ACC program to announce a donation to the Emily Ok Heart upon Krzyzewski’s ultimate go to to their enviornment. The Eagles made the announcement on Feb. 12 earlier than the No. 7 Blue Devils knocked off BC 72-61. The Emily Ok Heart is a nonprofit group in Durham, North Carolina, named after Krzyzewski’s mom that gives academic applications.

Florida State and Clemson are the opposite faculties which have made comparable pledges this season as Krzyzewski makes his ultimate tour across the convention earlier than retiring on the finish of this season. The victory over the Eagles improved Duke to 21-4 (11-Three ACC) as 5 gamers reached double figures, led by freshman phenom Paolo Banchero’s 16 factors and 14 rebounds. It was Banchero’s eighth double-double of the season and second straight.

David Collins incident

Duke simply dealt with Clemson 82-64 on Feb. 10, however Krzyzewski’s ultimate highway sport towards the Tigers got here with some extracurricular drama. Tensions rose within the first half when Clemson guard David Collins undercut Blue Devils’ wing Wendell Moore Jr. as Moore tried a breakaway dunk. Collins obtained a Flagrant 2 foul on the play and was ejected after Coach Ok got here on to the ground in protest. Moore was in a position to return to the sport, and Collins apologized to Coach Ok, which helped diffuse the state of affairs. Earlier than the scary taking part in involving Moore and Collins, the evening started in cordial style when Clemson announced it can donate $5 for every of Krzyzewski’s profession victories to the Emily Ok Heart, a nonprofit group named after Krzyzewski’s mom.

Shedding to Virginia

Coming off an emotional victory at rival North Carolina on Saturday, No. 7 Duke misplaced to unranked Virginia 69-68 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 7. Cavaliers sophomore guard Reece Beekman drilled a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining because the Blue Devils misplaced for the primary time since a Jan. 18 defeat vs. Florida State on Jan. 18. Duke’s Paolo Banchero, who scored a season-low 9 factors, had an opportunity to win the sport for the Blue Devils, however his desperation 3-point try hit solely the aspect of the backboard because the buzzer sounded.

Profitable huge at UNC

There have been no plaques, well mannered golf claps, video montages or different commemorative gestures as Krzyzewski coached his ultimate sport on the Dean Smith Heart on Feb. 5. As an alternative, the Tar Heels’ followers booed as he was launched in a reminder of simply how bitter the Duke-UNC rivalry is. The Blue Devils responded by laying an 87-67 whooping on UNC that ensured Coach Ok will finish his teaching profession with a profitable file towards Duke’s arch rival. AJ Griffin led the way in which with a career-high 27 factors. With first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis teaching his first sport within the rivalry, it signifies that Krzyzewski’s tenure has now touched the tenures of 5 totally different North Carolina coaches. Davis will get not less than yet another shot at Coach Ok when the groups meet once more at Duke on March 5 within the regular-season finale for each. For a glance again at some the rivalry’s prime moments from Krzyzewski’s tenure, check out this link.

Beating Notre Dame, making ready for UNC

Following a 57-43 win at Notre Dame on Jan. 31 that improved the Blue Devils to 18-3 (8-2 ACC), Duke turned its consideration to making ready for its first sport with North Carolina. The Tar Heels received each conferences between the applications final season, which despatched legendary UNC coach Roy Williams into retirement on a constructive notice throughout the parameters of the storied rivalry. The distinction was that Williams didn’t announce his retirement till after the season. Krzyzewski is on what quantities to a farewell tour, and it ratchets up the hype for his ultimate journey to the Dean Dome. The reception must be a bit extra cool than the one he obtained at Notre Dame from Preventing Irish coach Mike Brey, who was an assistant at Duke underneath Coach Ok from 1987 to 1995.

Denny Crum greets Coach Ok

Legendary former Louisville coach Denny Crum introduced Krzyzewski with a custom-made Louisville Slugger baseball bat and a bottle of bourbon that includes Krzyzewski’s face earlier than the Cardinals and Blue Devils squared off on Jan. 29. Louisville additionally gave Duke all it may deal with on the courtroom earlier than Coach Ok’s squad escaped with a 74-65 victory. With Trevor Keels out of the lineup as soon as once more because of a leg damage, an enormous sport from fellow freshman AJ Griffin helped propel Duke to the win. Griffin scored 22 factors and hit all 5 of his 3-point makes an attempt.

Blue Devils bounce again with out Trevor Keels

Duke responded to a Jan. 18 loss at Florida State by knocking off Syracuse 79-59 on Jan. 22 in Coach Ok’s final time internet hosting buddy and longtime teaching rival Jim Boeheim from Syracuse. The Blue Devils’ subsequent sport featured a bit extra drama, although. Clemson staged a valiant upset bid earlier than Duke closed robust for a 71-69 victory on Jan. 25 that improved its dwelling profitable streak towards the Tigers to 20 video games. Paolo Banchero led the Blue Devils with 19 factors whereas sophomore heart Mark Williams contributed a double-double with 10 factors and 10 rebounds. Banchero’s made shot with 10 seconds left put Duke up 71-67 and helped cement the result. Lacking for the second straight sport was freshman guard Trevor Keels, who was injured within the Florida State loss. Sophomore level guard Jeremy Roach re-entered the beginning lineup in Keels’ place and amassed 18 assists vs. simply two turnovers within the wins over Syracuse and Clemson.

FSU honors Coach Ok and arms Duke a loss

Florida State honored Krzyzewski earlier than the Seminoles hosted the No. 6 Blue Devils on Jan. 18 by asserting a donation to the Emily Ok Heart. The Seminoles’ followers additionally gave him a pregame standing ovation as he made his ultimate journey to the Donald L. Tucker Heart as Duke’s head coach. However the applause and the donation to the philanthropic group close to the Duke campus named in honor of Krzyzewski’s mom had been the extent of the pleasantries. As soon as the ball was tipped, FSU turned tenacious and used a decisive edge in factors off turnovers and second-chance factors to safe a 79-78 additional time victory. Duke could have an opportunity for revenge on Feb. 19 at Duke in what might be the final nice battle between Coach Ok and FSU’s personal legendary coach Leonard Hamilton.

Coach Ok out sick

Simply hours earlier than a Jan. 12 sport at Wake Forest, Duke introduced that Krzyzewski would miss the sport due to a virus unrelated to COVID-19. In his absence, Jon Scheyer was tabbed performing head coach. Contemplating that Scheyer is taking up for Krzyzewski after this season, the sport arrange as a preview of what’s forward for this system. It introduced an encouraging consequence because the Blue Devils outlasted the Demon Deacons 76-64 behind a mixed 46 factors from Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin. He returned on Jan. 15 for Duke’s win over NC State because the Blue Devils acquired a mixed 40 factors from entrance courtroom gamers Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams.

First dwelling loss

The Blue Devils misplaced 76-74 at dwelling to Miami on Jan. 8. It was their first dwelling lack of the season. A Kameron McGusty jumper put the Hurricanes forward 75-74 with 20 seconds left, and Duke missed three potential go-ahead pictures from there, together with a 3-point miss from Trevor Keels as the ultimate buzzer sounded. Coach Ok pointed to turnovers as a chief problem within the sport because the Blue Devils turned it over 17 instances, versus Miami which dedicated simply 5 turnovers.

COVID-19 pause and Devoe drama

Duke started ACC play with a 76-65 dwelling win over Virginia Tech on Dec. 22 however then a velocity bump. As a lot of faculty basketball handled scheduling disruptions because of COVID-19 points, the Blue Devils had been amongst these hit by the virus. That stored them from taking part in their second and third league video games as scheduled towards Clemson and Notre Dame, which means Duke’s second ACC sport didn’t come till Jan. Four towards Georgia Tech.

The pause didn’t appear to trouble the Blue Devils an excessive amount of as they knocked off the Yellow Jackets 69-57 of their first sport again. The sport featured some extracurricular drama as Krzyzewski and Georgia Tech star Michael Devoe exchanged phrases late within the second half after Devoe pointed at Coach Ok and the Duke bench following a basket that prompted a Duke timeout.

“He mentioned ‘you don’t know who you’re speaking to,’” Devoe recalled of his exchange with Krzyzewski. “However I used to be simply making an attempt to compete with them. That’s all there was. So I suppose he took it the unsuitable approach. However me as a competitor, I need to beat Duke.”

Getting back from break

Duke had a two-week hiatus between video games spanning the primary two weeks of December amid the ultimate examination interval for the college. But it surely returned with a 103-62 win over South Carolina State on Dec. 14 and adopted that with a 92-67 victory over Appalachian State on Dec. 16. It was alleged to play Loyola (Maryland) on Dec. 18, however the assembly was canceled due to a COVID-19 problem throughout the Loyola program. Substitute opponent Cleveland State additionally needed to cancel on Duke due to the identical problem, which left the Blue Devils scrambling to discover a third potential opponent for the slot. Elon agreed to play on quick discover, giving Duke one ultimate tune-up earlier than ACC play.

The wins over South Carolina State and Appalachian State had been two of the very best video games but for freshman ahead AJ Griffin. He made 5 of 9 makes an attempt from 3-point vary over these contests to bolster the crew’s perimeter taking pictures outlook after it struggled in that aspect in the course of the first month of the season.

Quick keep at No. 1

Simply in the future after rising to No. 1 within the AP Prime 25 on the heels of an exhilarating win over Gonzaga, Duke dropped a 71-66 resolution at Ohio State within the ACC/Huge Ten Problem. The Buckeyes outscored Duke 41-23 within the second half and roared again from a 15-point deficit behind a 20-point evening from sophomore huge man Zed Key. Wendell Moore Jr. led the Blue Devils with 17, and Paolo Banchero added 14. However Banchero struggled within the second half, going 0-for-7 from the sector within the second half.

Knocking off the Zags, rising to No. 1

Duke improved to 7-Zero with an 84-81 win over No. 1 Gonzaga on Nov. 26 in entrance of a crowd of 20,389 at T-Cellular Enviornment. It was the biggest crowd to ever see a basketball sport in Nevada, they usually had been handled to a thriller. Paolo Banchero scored 20 factors within the first half earlier than coping with cramps within the second half and going quiet. Wendell Moore Jr. picked up the slack by scoring 16 of his 20 factors within the second half.

The victory improved Krzyzewski to 7-11 all-time towards No. 1 ranked groups, and it catapulted the Blue Devils to No. 1 within the new set of rankings launched three days later.

Preparing for Gonzaga

Duke simply received video games towards Lafayette and The Citadel on Nov. 19 and Nov. 22 because it ready to face No. 1 Gonzaga on Nov. 26. The Blue Devils beat Lafayette 88-55 behind a 23-point outing from Wendell Moore Jr. Duke beat The Citadel 107-81 behind a mixed 50 factors from Moore and Paolo Banchero. There was a scary second within the Citadel sport, when Bulldogs’ coach Duggar Baucom collapsed on the courtroom within the first half. He stayed overnight at Duke College Hospital and was launched the afternoon after the sport.

DWI cost for grandson

An in any other case sterling begin to Krzyzewski’s ultimate season hit a velocity bump within the early morning hours of Nov. 14, when Duke walk-on Michael Savarino, who’s Krzyzewski’s grandson, was arrested for suspicion of DWI. Complicating issues, Duke star freshman Paolo Banchero was a passenger within the car and was cited for aiding and abetting DWI. However whereas Savarino was suspended, Banchero was not held out of any sport motion, as Krzyzewski defined “it’s two totally different conditions.”

“Headlines would possibly make it seem like it’s the identical,” he mentioned. “It’s not. I believe the selections we made are at the side of our authorities, my superiors.”

West Level flashback

Duke performed host to Military West Level on Nov. 12 in its dwelling opener as a part of the Duke Veterans Day Weekend Showcase. The Blue Devils received 82-56, however the sport carried particular significance as a result of Military is the place Krzyzewski each performed and first served as a head coach. Between his 4 years as a pupil at Military and 5 because the coach, Krzyzewski spent practically a decade of his younger grownup life in West Level. Military explored his historical past with this system in a particular tribute video launched earlier than the sport.

Backyard get together

Krzyzewski’s ultimate season started on an enormous stage, with the Blue Devils beating Kentucky at Madison Sq. Backyard on Nov. 9 within the Champions Basic. The venue is one in every of Krzyzewski’s favorites, and it provided a parting reward to the legendary coach. Krzyzewski is now 34-11 all-time at Madison Sq. Backyard, and that file will stay unchanged except the Blue Devils find yourself taking part in within the NIT, which might be nothing in need of a catastrophe.