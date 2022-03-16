Coach, six members of college golf team among nine killed in head-on Texas crash

Piccell/Getty Photos

(MIDLAND, Texas) — The top coach and 6 members of the College of the Southwest males’s and girls’s golf groups have been amongst 9 individuals killed in a head-on car crash in Texas, authorities stated.

The crash occurred Tuesday evening close to Midland, Texas, and solely two individuals aboard the school group’s van survived, in keeping with a press release from the College of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico.

The school confirmed that Tyler James, the pinnacle coach of each the lads’s and girls’s golf groups, was amongst these killed. The coach and his groups have been returning residence from a event in Midland when the crash occurred, in keeping with the varsity’s assertion.

“The USW campus neighborhood is shocked and saddened right now as we mourn the lack of members of our college household,” faculty officers stated within the assertion to ABC affiliate station KMID in Midland.

The names of the scholars killed weren’t instantly launched.

Two passengers within the group van who survived the wreck have been in vital situation Wednesday at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, the varsity’s assertion stated.

“We’d ask for prayers for his or her restoration and for consolation and energy for all of households and pals and college students of these whose lives have been misplaced,” faculty officers stated within the assertion.

Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Division of Public Security stated the crash occurred round 8:17 p.m. Tuesday on a two-lane street about 9 miles east of Andrews, Texas, when the 17-seat passenger van carrying the golf groups collided with a southbound pickup truck.

Two individuals within the pickup truck have been killed, authorities stated.

Blanco stated the reason for the crash stays below investigation by the Texas Freeway Patrol’s West Texas Area.

“It is a very tragic scene. Very very tragic,” stated Blanco, describing the crash when officers first arrived.

College officers confirmed that James was driving the car when the collision occurred.

James was in his first yr as head coach of each the ladies’s and males’s golf groups, faculty officers stated.

College officers stated they have been working Wednesday to inform the households of all these concerned within the crash and to supply counseling and spiritual providers to all college students, school and employees on campus.

