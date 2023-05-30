Coast Guard searching for man who fell from Carnival Magic cruise ship off Florida coast

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard stated Tuesday that it is searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida.

The 35-year-old passenger fell from the Carnival Magic ship about 185 miles (300 kilometers) east of Jacksonville on Monday, the provider stated in a remark. The Coast Guard is searching from the air and water.

The Coast Guard stated it had spent just about 20 hours searching greater than 4,000 sq. miles (10,000 sq. kilometers) through Tuesday afternoon. The seek through air used to be scheduled to pause at sundown, whilst ships would proceed having a look for the man via Tuesday night time.

The man’s significant other reported him lacking past due Monday afternoon, the remark stated. Security photos at the ship presentations that the man “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” round 4 a.m., in keeping with the remark.

Carnival stated the Coast Guard launched the ship from seek efforts and instructed the captain to go again to port in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship can hang just about 4,000 visitors and is ready 1,000 ft (300 meters) lengthy.